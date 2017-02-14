HT Auto
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Highline 1.0L TSI
₹10.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
190 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.7 seconds-
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.0 TSI Petrol1L TSI
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
114 bhp109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
178 nm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
-Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
-Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
-Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Co-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
-No
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Electronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Cruise Control
-Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
-Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
-1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,21,24611,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
10,69,0009,99,900
RTO
1,13,23076,323
Insurance
38,51643,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,24924,078
