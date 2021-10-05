In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ciaz
|Vento
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3