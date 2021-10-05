In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Verna vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Verna
|Vento
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 10.98 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1482 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3