Hyundai to showcase Nexo hydrogen fuel cell vehicle at Bharat Mobility show

Hyundai Motor will showcase its smart mobility solutions and alternative fuel technology at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 starting tomorrow (February 1). The Korean auto giant will display the Nexo SUV which runs on hydrogen fuel as part of its plans to show how alternative fuel technology works. Besides this, the carmaker will also have cars like Creta, Tucson and Verna which are offered with ADAS technology to display its latest safety features and how they work.

Hyundai Motor has said that the theme of its stall at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 will be 'Mobility for All'. Ranging from regular ICE models to all-electric cars like the Ioniq 5, Hyundai will offer a wide variety of vehicles at the event. The Nexo, which is essentially a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, will display the carmaker's range when it comes to alternative fuel. Hyundai says that visitors will be allowed to experience these vehicles to offer a closer look at its future technology. Un Soo Kim, MD and CEO at Hyundai Motor India, said, "We have curated a unique interactive pavilion with multiple engagement zones for visitors to showcase Hyundai Motor India’s technologically advanced products and technologies."

The Ioniq 5 electric SUV, which was launched at the Auto Expo last year, will be on display at the Hyundai pavilion. Hyundai will be showcasing the might of the Vehicle-to-Load feature through the electric SUV. The carmaker plans to host a concert where a music band will perform using the electric vehicle as its power source.

Besides Nexo and Ioniq 5, the Hyundai pavilion will also have cars like Creta, Tucson and Verna on display. All three cars are loaded with latest safety features. One of the key features these cars have in common is Hyundai's Smart Sense ADAS technology. Hyundai will offer ADAS simulations for visitors to show how safety features under ADAS function in real world. The carmaker will also offer virtual reality experience of the features offered with Tucson SUV.

