In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Volkswagen Vento, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Vento
|Brand
|Honda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-