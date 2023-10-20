HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News This World War Ii Era Willys Jeep, Which Featured In Saving Private Ryan, Could Be Yours. Here's How

This World War II era Willys Jeep could be yours. Here's how

An 80-year old Willys Jeep, the iconic 4X4 utility vehicle that became one of the icons of the World War II, has been put up for auction. One will be able to bid for the model showcased in the image for a little over 22 lakh. The Jeep model, which has also featured in a number of Hollywood hits like Saving Private Ryan, Band of Brothers and Pennyworth, is owned by a film company called TLO Film Services. The buyer will have to shell out extra in terms of taxes to drive home this iconic model.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM
Willys Jeep World War II Saving Private Ryan
This 1944 Willys Jeep, which was the go to military vehicle during World War II, has been part of several Hollywood movies like Saving Private Ryan. The Jeep has been put on auction now by the film company which owns it. (Image courtesy: iconicauctioneers)
Willys Jeep World War II Saving Private Ryan
The particular Willy Jeep model was first registered in the United Kingdom back in 1977. It passed through three owners before the film company bought it in 1996. The left-hand drive Jeep wrapped in Olive Green military colour wearing the iconic Jeep's trademark slotted radiator grille, was given a facelift earlier this year. The makeover, complete with a new engine that suits the model, cost the film company close to 5 lakh. It has so far clocked 40,000 kms and is said to be in good condition.

The Willys Jeep on sale will come with a 134.2 cubic inch Willys Overland MB four-cylinder engine under its hood, which is nicknamed Willys Go Devil engine. The engine, which comes mated to a 3-speed manual transmission unit, is capable of churning out 60 bhp of maximum power. The top speed of the vehicle is around 100 kmph. The vehicle stands around 3.36 metre in length, 1.58 metre in width and about 1.77 metre in height.

The 80-year old Willys Jeep will go under the hammer at the upcoming NEC Classic Motor Show Sale in England on November 11. The day is also remembered as the Veterans Day in United States and Remembrance Day in United Kingdom marking the end of World War I. The 1944 Willys Jeep model became famous after the US Army decided to use it as its reconnaissance vehicle during the World War II. It was equipped with Browning machine gun.

First Published Date: 20 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST

