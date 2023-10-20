HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2023 Tata Harrier, Safari Facelift Price List For Automatic Variants Revealed

2023 Tata Harrier, Safari facelift: Full price list revealed

Tata Motors has revealed the full price list of the 2023 Harrier and Safari facelifts SUVs. On October 17, Tata had launched both the updated Harrier and Safari, announcing the prices of the manual variants mostly along with starting price for the automatic variants. The price of the automatic variants, including the ones for the Dark Edition of the two SUVs has been revealed fully two days after the launch. Here is a look at how much one needs to pay for the top variants with automatic transmission for each of these SUVs in their latest avatar.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Harrier Safari facelift
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
Tata Harrier Safari facelift
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.

Tata Harrier automatic variant price list:

The price of the manual variants of 2023 Harrier SUV starts from 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 25.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Dark Edition version.Tata Motors had earlier revealed that the price of the automatic variants will start from 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker has now revealed that the price of the automatic variants under Pure, Adventure and Fearless will cost about 1.40 lakh more than the respective manual variants. The entry-level Smart variant will not be offered with any automatic transmission. The price of the top-end Fearless Dark Edition Harrier will cost 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch: Tata Harrier first drive impressions

2023 Tata Harrier AT variantsPrice (ex-showroom, introductory)
Pure+ 20 lakh
Pure+ S 21.09 lakh
Pure+ S Dark 21.39 lakh
Adventure+ 23.09 lakh
Adventure+ Dark 23.64 lakh
Adventure+ A 24.09 lakh
Fearless 24.39 lakh
Fearless Dark 24.94 lakh
Fearless+ 25.89 lakh
Fearless+ Dark 26.44 lakh

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.49 - 24.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
₹ 16.19 - 25.49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
₹ 12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
₹ 13.26 - 24.54 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹ 12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Tata Safari automatic variant price list:

Tata had launched the Safari three-row SUV at a price of 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom) which went up to 25.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end manual variant of the Accomplished Dark Edition version. The price of the new Safari SUV's automatic variants starts from 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata is offering automatic variants in Pure, Adventure and Accomplished trims. The entry-level Pure variant does not get automatic transmission. The price of the top-end Accomplished Dark Edition with automatic gearbox goes up to 27.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch: Tata Safari first drive review

Tata Harrier and Safari now the safest cars in India:

The 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs have sailed through the Global NCAP crash tests with flying colours, securing five-star rating in both adult and child protection tests. The two SUVs have garnered the highest safety among all cars made in India which have been tested by the global agency so far. Both SUVs offer up to seven airbags, including one for the driver's knees, along with several other safety features likes level-2 ADAS technology, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, ABS with EBD, ESP and much more.

First Published Date: 20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning, Gray
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 97 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
45% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,290 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.