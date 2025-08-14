Tata Motors to re-enter South Africa after 6 years on August 19

After a hiatus of six years, Tata Motors has announced its return to South Africa’s passenger vehicle market. The Indian auto giant will foray into South Africa on August 19, 2025, and will drive in its mass-market range comprising the Tiago, Punch , Curvv , and Harrier models. The Tata cars are made in India and will be exported to South Africa, where budget vehicles are witnessing a surge in demand.

Tata Motors is all set to re-enter the South African market after six years. The automaker will introduce its mass-market range starting with the Tiago, Punch, Curvv, and more.

Tata Cars To Be Sold In South Africa

Tata Motors has partnered with Motus Group for the sales and distribution of its cars in South Africa. The company has been teasing its range on social media for the market, and will roll out the first set of models together. Expect the vehicles to remain identical to their Indian counterparts, albeit with market and regulation-specific changes. The Tata Tiago, Punch, and Curvv is expected to be offered with only the petrol powertrain.

The Tata Harrier will be the only diesel offering from the carmaker, at least till the turbo petrol engine rolls out later in the year. Tata could expand its lineup later with offerings like the Altroz and Safari, based on demand.

While Tata Motors is returning to the passenger vehicle segment, the company has been around with its commercial vehicle range in South Africa under Tata International South Africa.

South Africa is a prominent market for right-hand drive vehicles, making India’s auto sector a key contributor to its market. Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota, Mahindra, and more have a presence in South Africa, which is one of the biggest auto markets on the continent. Tata’s range will compete against several made-in-India products.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: