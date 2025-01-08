Thinking of Mahindra BE 6? Here are the prices

With its born electric vehicles, Mahindra did take the market by storm.
Earlier, the manufacturer revealed the starting price of the BE 6.
The BE 6 starts at ₹18.90 lakh ex-showroom.
This is the price for Pack 1 with the smaller battery pack.
Now, we also know what will be the cost of the Pack 3 with the larger battery pack.
It will be priced at ₹26.90 lakh ex-showroom.
As of now, the prices of the Pack 2 and other variants are not known.
There is a possibility that Mahindra will unveil the rest of the pricing at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Officially, the cars would start arriving on dealership floors by the end of January 2025 and deliveries are slated to begin between February and March 2025.