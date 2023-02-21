HT Auto
Tata Harrier, Nexon, Safari Red Dark Edition launch nears. Key things to expect

Tata Motors is ready to launch its Harrier, Nexon and Safari Red Dark Edition models in India tomorrow, which come with distinctive styling compared to the standard version of the SUVs. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, the Red Dark Edition of the Tata SUVs has been already teased ahead of their official launch. The automaker showcased the Harrier and Safari red Dark Editions at the automotive event last month, but the addition of the Nexon to the list comes as a surprise.

The Tata Safari, Harrier and Nexon Red Dark Edition models are expected to come featuring an all-black theme at exterior.
Before the Red Dark Edition Tata SUVs hit the market, here are the key things to expect from them.

Design

Tata Harrier, Nexon and Safari Red Dark Editions would come carrying the same basic silhouette as the standard version of these SUVs. However, there would be distinctive styling elements such as an all-black paint theme on the exterior, with contrasting red touches on the radiator grille and brake callipers. Also, there would be special body decals to make the SUVs attractive and distinctive.

Cabin

The cabin layout will remain the same as the standard version of Tata Safari, Harrier and Nexon. However, there would be red inserts at different places across the cabin. The Red Dark Editions could come with red touches on the steering wheel, centre console, dashboard, seats and door grab handles. The seats and upholstery are expected to get red contrast stitching to complement the nomenclature.

Features

The Tata Harrier and Safari Red Dark Edition models would come with features such as a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the outdated 7.0-inch touchscreen display. Interestingly, both these SUVs showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 were displayed with this feature. Apart from that, the special edition SUVs would also come with a new fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, ADAS safety technology etc. Interestingly, all these features are now available with other variants of the Safari and Harrier. Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition too would come with a host of new features.

Powertrain

On the powertrain front, the special edition SUVs would come on par with the standard versions. In that case, expect all three SUVs to come with the same engine and transmission options as their standard siblings.

First Published Date: 21 Feb 2023, 13:15 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Harrier Tata Nexon Tata Safari
