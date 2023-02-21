This BMW M model comes with a powerful engine

Published Feb 21, 2023

New  BMW M3 CS, under the bonnet, gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology  

It is mated with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission 

The car gets an all-wheel-drive system

The engine is capable enough to generate 550 hp of power output and 650 Nm of torque

It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph speed in 3.4 seconds 

The vehicle offers a top speed of 302 kmph 

The premium car sits on track tyres

The BMW M3 CS gets a sports car cockpit with M carbon bucket seats as standard

There is a 12.3-inch information display and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches
This BMW anniversary model will have only 50 units 
