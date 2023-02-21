This BMW M model comes with a powerful engine

New BMW M3 CS, under the bonnet, gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology
It is mated with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission
The car gets an all-wheel-drive system
The engine is capable enough to generate 550 hp of power output and 650 Nm of torque
It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph speed in 3.4 seconds
The vehicle offers a top speed of 302 kmph
The premium car sits on track tyres
The BMW M3 CS gets a sports car cockpit with M carbon bucket seats as standard
There is a 12.3-inch information display and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches