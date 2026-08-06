Range Rover SV Ultra: 5 things to know about the luxury SUV

Range Rover has expanded its flagship SUV portfolio in India with the introduction of the SV Ultra, a new top-spec version positioned as the most exclusive expression of the brand’s luxury and craftsmanship. The model focuses on bespoke design, advanced comfort technologies and premium materials, while introducing several features that set it apart from the rest of the Range Rover range. Here are five things you should know about the newest addition to Range Rover's lineup:

1. World-first in-car electrostatic audio

The biggest update is the debut of SV Electrostatic Sound, which Range Rover says is the world’s first use of electrostatic audio technology in a vehicle. The system uses 21 lightweight thin-film transducers placed across redesigned winged headrests, seatbacks and other speaker locations, including the headlining. Range Rover says this setup creates a personal auditorium effect for each seat, with clearer sound and less distortion.

The system is supported by five bass loudspeakers and Body and Soul Seats, while the Sensory Floor adds another layer to the listening experience. Buyers can also choose from six BASS wellness programmes, including Calm and Invigorating, designed to support relaxation and focus.

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2. New exterior details

The SV Ultra also gets an exclusive Titan Silver exterior finish. Range Rover says the paint uses real fine aluminium flake and advanced pigment technology to create a surface with a liquid-metal look. Satin Platinum Atlas and Silver Chrome accents are part of the package, along with 23-inch alloy wheels with Satin Platinum inserts and new Range Rover centre caps.

These changes are intended to set the SV Ultra apart from other Range Rover models without making the design feel overly busy. The result is a cleaner, more restrained look that matches the brand’s luxury positioning.

3. Cabin details

Inside, the SUV uses a new duo-tone Orchid White and Cinder Grey Ultrafabrics leather-free interior. The seats feature a laser-crafted mosaic pattern, while a new rattan palm veneer in an open-pore finish adds texture to the cabin. Range Rover’s gloss white ceramic trim continues as a signature detail, joined by Orchid Pearl SV speakers, Orchid White seatbelts and SV Ultra-branded treadplates.

A new elongated scatter cushion uses Kvadrat remix textile, a wool and recycled polyester blend. Range Rover says the materials and finishes are meant to create a quieter, softer and more refined cabin environment.

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4. Engine

The SV Ultra is offered with a 395 kW petrol mild-hybrid V8, which is approximately 530 bhp. The powertrain combines strong performance with the refinement expected from the flagship Range Rover line-up.

Range Rover has also confirmed that a fully electric SV Ultra will join the range later this year.

5. Pricing

The Range Rover SV Ultra is now available in India with a starting price of ₹3.80 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It sits at the top of the Range Rover range and combines exclusive design, advanced cabin technology and high-end craftsmanship in a single package.

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