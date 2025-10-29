Lexus LS concepts: Six wheeled luxury space minivan and coupe SUV revealed

For more than three decades, the Lexus LS has stood as the brand’s definitive flagship, a luxury sedan that symbolised refinement, quiet power, and understated craftsmanship. But at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, Lexus turned that heritage on its head.

The new LS no longer means Luxury Sedan. It now stands for Luxury Space. The brand unveiled a six-wheeled, three-row LS concept minivan and a sleek SUV concept, described as a “coupe,” though the shape is closer to a fastback crossover.

Six wheels and a radical idea

The LS minivan concept looks nothing like any Lexus before it. Square, angled, and unapologetically huge, it has six wheels, three axles configured to provide maximum cabin room and stability. The design language is bold and geometric, capped by a massive dual-panel glass roof that floods the interior with light.

Inside, the LS has a more luxurious living room than an automobile. The cabin is cavernous, with generous seating across three rows and bamboo privacy shades for passengers in the back. Lexus calls it an exploration of “new luxury spaces," a phrase that hints at where the brand’s designers are headed, beyond traditional vehicle categories.

While Lexus has dabbled in high-end MPVs before with the LM, this concept is in another realm entirely. It’s the brand’s most extravagant people-mover yet, a clear experiment in both scale and imagination.

Toyota’s Chairman Akio Toyoda addressed the challenge of bringing such a vehicle to life: “There are certain things people expect from Lexus, quietness, comfort, the ability to conquer any road. A six-wheeled vehicle must accomplish all these things. Everyone is committed to the task, and I am sure they will succeed."

Though Lexus hasn’t confirmed details, the LS concept is expected to be fully electric, using its size to maximise interior volume while maintaining the whisper-quiet character associated with the brand.

Lexus’ Vision: A family of LS models

The LS minivan wasn’t alone on stage. Lexus also revealed a sleek SUV concept, described as a “coupe," though the shape is closer to a fastback crossover. It shares the same edgy design language as the minivan but trades excess for elegance. The rear-hinged doors evoke the Ferrari Purosangue, and the cabin design borders on sci-fi, with floating digital displays, individual rear seats, and bamboo accents tying it back to the minivan’s aesthetic.

The Lexus LS Coupe shares the same edgy design language as the minivan but trades excess for elegance.

Interestingly, this coupe-SUV concept features a sliding trunk floor that extends outward automatically, a clever, if unconventional, rethink of cargo access. Inside, the asymmetrical colour palette and yoke-style steering control reflect a clear break from convention.

Lexus describes the concept as “the best of everything", a car designed to balance contradictions: luxury and performance, driver focus and passenger comfort.

The End of the sedan era?

What’s clear is that Lexus is redefining the LS nameplate. The traditional sedan, which has anchored the brand since 1989, may no longer be the centrepiece. Instead, the LS could become a family of vehicles, minivan, SUV, and perhaps more, united by an ambition to explore new forms of luxury mobility.

Whether this six-wheeled concept ever reaches production is uncertain. What it does signal, however, is Lexus’ growing willingness to question its own traditions. The LS sedan once redefined Japanese luxury; now, Lexus seems determined to reinvent the idea altogether.

