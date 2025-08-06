Hyundai planning to bring Genesis luxury brand to India

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed it is evaluating bringing its luxury brand, ‘Genesis’, to the Indian market. The automaker revealed the development in its annual report for FY2024-25. However, this for the first time the automaker has confirmed plans to bring its luxury arm to the market.

Genesis is Hyundai's luxury brand sold across several markets globally, and the brand could arrive in India soon to compete against Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Lexus, and the like.

In the annual report for FY2024-25, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer - Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are also strategically evaluating the introduction of Genesis, Hyundai’s global luxury marque. This aligns with our aspiration to serve the evolving expectations of discerning Indian consumers."

Also Read : Hyundai's luxury arm Genesis trademarks GV80 and GV80 Coupe SUV designs in India

The Genesis GV80 Coupe is the more stylish alternative to the GV80 and gets the same underpinnings, and could arrive in India

Genesis GV80 Could Arrive In India

Genesis is available across several developed markets globally and takes on luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Acura, Infiniti, Volvo, Lexus, and more. Hyundai is tight-lipped about which models are being evaluated for the Indian market, but the brand is likely to bring its top-tier products like the Genesis GV80, in addition to the GV70 and GV60 EV. The GV80’s design was even trademarked in India a few years prior.

The Genesis GV80 will take on offerings like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90, and the like, if it arrives in India. The luxury offering is available with a 2.5-litre turbo tuned for 300 bhp and 422 Nm, while there is also a 3.5-litre turbo petrol engine churning out 375 bhp and 530 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Hyundai’s Genesis offerings are likely to arrive as Completely Built Units (CBU) initially, while the automaker could consider local assembly at a later date, based on demand. Hyundai has two manufacturing facilities in India at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, while the recently acquired Talegaon facility in Maharashtra is set to begin vehicle production in Q3 FY2026.

The Genesis cars could likely be one of the 26 new offerings the brand plans to bring to India by FY2030. Hyundai previously announced it plans to introduce 20 ICE and six EVs in the market over the next four years.

