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5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of new 40 lakh plus SUV

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2026, 00:55 am
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For around 40 lakh, buyers can consider pre-owned luxury sedans such as the Lexus ES 300h, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8, Volvo S90, and BMW 7 Series, offering premium comfort, performance, and features

Lexus ES 300h
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of new 40 lakh plus SUV
Lexus ES 300h
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of new 40 lakh plus SUV

What does 40 lakh get you today? Well, it can get you the likes of the Toyota Fortuner or Skoda Kodiaq, but what else? Car prices have increased dramatically over the years. While the GST 2.0 has provided some respite, it is still extremely tough to buy a luxury car for 40 lakh unless customers enter the used car market. Here are 5 second-hand luxury sedans to buy instead of a new 40 lakh-plus SUV. While you might find great cars at a great price, second-hand cars are often unpredictable, so get them thoroughly checked before buying:

1 Volvo S90

The Volvo S90 was a personal favourite, with it currently costing approximately RS 30 lakh. The Volvo S90 was powered by a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine producing upwards of 400 hp and 700 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic, sending power to all four wheels.

2 BMW 7 Series

The 2020 model of the BMW 7 Series can be found on the second-hand market within a price range of 40-60 lakh. Additionally, it was powered by a 3.0L turbocharged inline six engine producing 335 hp and 450 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels.

3 Audi A8

The Audi A8 has been a cult favourite for the fans of the Transporter franchise. However, it was also one of the biggest rivals of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The A8 was powered by a 3.0L V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, delivering 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels. The Audi A8 from 2016 to 2019 can be found in the range of 30 to 50 lakh. 

4 Mercedes-Ben S-Class

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the pinnacle of luxury sedans in India, apart from the Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The S-Class from 2017 and 2018 would be available in the range of 40-50 lakh. The 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is powered by a 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 333 hp and 480 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

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5 Lexus ES 

The Lexus ES 300h screams luxury from afar. It was the only luxury sedan from Lexus in India, which was recently replaced by its electric counterpart, ES 500e. The luxury sedan from Lexus was powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine, paired with a self-charging electric motor producing 215 hp, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. The Lexus ES300h can be found on the second-hand market in the range of 38 to 42 lakh.

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First Published Date: 26 Jun 2026, 00:55 am IST

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