Range Rover Sport Electric previewed at Goodwood as brand's second EV

Range Rover has confirmed that the Range Rover Sport Electric will arrive later this year, marking the brand’s second fully electric model and completing the Range Rover Sport powertrain line-up. The new SUV was shown in private form at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, where it was put through a series of driving challenges on the Motor Circuit.

At Goodwood, the SUV was driven through a set of tests that referenced Range Rover’s long history of capability demonstrations. The brand pointed to past feats such as the 999-step ascent at Heaven’s Gate in China and the climb of an Icelandic spillway as part of that legacy. The new electric SUV was presented as the latest example of that approach, with an emphasis on performance and terrain ability.

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Electric performance focus

Range Rover says the Sport Electric uses a fully electric powertrain while keeping the familiar muscular shape of the sportiest model in the line-up. The brand says the SUV combines more power and torque with an updated chassis tune and sound calibration designed to make the drive feel more distinctive.

The company has not yet released full technical details, but it has confirmed that the electric model will be tuned to deliver the kind of sharp and engaging drive expected from the Sport name. The focus, according to Range Rover, is on immediate response, refinement and strong on-road and off-road ability.

Range Rover Sport Electric will join the brand's line-up later this year as its second battery-electric model.

Brand strategy

With the arrival of the Sport Electric, Range Rover will complete the Range Rover Sport powertrain range. Buyers will then be able to choose from a plug-in hybrid, a mild-hybrid V8 petrol, and six-cylinder petrol and diesel options, alongside the new pure-electric version.

That broader line-up is designed to give customers a suitable choice across different markets and use cases, while keeping the Sport positioned as the brand’s performance-led luxury SUV. The addition of a battery-electric model also signals a further step in Range Rover’s move towards electrification.

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What comes next?

Range Rover says more information on the Sport Electric will be shared later this year. For now, the Goodwood appearance serves as an early look at the company’s next big electric SUV, and at how it plans to translate its familiar luxury formula into a fully electric format.

Martin Limpert, Managing Director, Range Rover, said, “Electric power brings a new edge to Range Rover Sport. The preview at Goodwood Festival of Speed is only a glimpse of how this model will redefine performance SUVs again later this year, combining the refinement and immediate performance of electric drive while further elevating the unmistakable character of Range Rover Sport our clients already know and love."

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