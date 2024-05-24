HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Range Rover, Range Rover Sport To Be Locally Manufactured In India

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport to be locally-manufactured in India

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 24 May 2024, 13:59 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
India becomes the first country outside of the UK to see local manufacturing for the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs. The company already manuf
...
Range Rover
First look at the locally manufactured Range Rover
Range Rover
First look at the locally manufactured Range Rover

Alibaug: Jaguar Land Rover on Friday announced that two of its most-sought-after SUVs – Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – will be locally manufactured in the country. To be built at the company facility in Pune, India becomes the first country outside of the UK to have these models being produced here. Deliveries of the locally-made SUVs will begin from today itself.

The pricing of the locally-produced Range Rover 3.0-litre HSE LWB is at 2.36 crore while the Range Rover 3.0-litre petrol Autobiography version is at 2.60 crore (before taxes). The Range Rover Sport is priced at 1.40 crore (before taxes) for both the diesel as well as petrol versions.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Engine Icon2993.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.32 - 1.37 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Maserati Levante (HT Auto photo)
Maserati Levante
Engine Icon2987.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 1.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X6 Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BMW X6 Facelift
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 1.49 Cr
View Details
Bmw X5 M (HT Auto photo)
BMW X5 M
Engine Icon4395.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.95 Cr
Compare
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The announcement related to the local production was made by the company at the official inauguration of the Range Rover House here, the first such experiential centre of the brand in India. Company officials say the decision to locally produce the two SUVs is a direct result of the growing popularity of these car models. “Over the last few years, India has witnessed steady and spectacular economic growth and is poised to grow consistently in the future as well. This growth has resulted in tremendous opportunities to localize product offerings for the discerning Indian clientele," said Lennard Hoornik, Chief Commercial Officer at JLR. “Local manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India is the next significant step towards the brand consolidating its position as the most desirable modern luxury SUV family in the country."

Jaguar Land Rover has already been manufacturing four models in the country – F-Pace, Discovery Sport, Evoque and Velar. But the focus will now also be on the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, models that sit at the top of the product portfolio of the brand. The production of the two models will supplement the production already taking place in the UK’s Solihull since 1970.

Also Read : 2025 Range Rover Electric waitlist rises to over 28,000, debut later this year

JLR also says that it has managed to register impressive sales growth in the country over the past few years. Although no numbers were revealed, the company officials say the upward trajectory has prompted it to increase its focus on the market here.

First Published Date: 24 May 2024, 13:34 PM IST
TAGS: Chief Range Rover Sport Discovery Sport Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Range Rover Land Rover

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.