Range Rover, Range Rover Sport to be locally-manufactured in India

Alibaug: Jaguar Land Rover on Friday announced that two of its most-sought-after SUVs – Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – will be locally manufactured in the country. To be built at the company facility in Pune, India becomes the first country outside of the UK to have these models being produced here. Deliveries of the locally-made SUVs will begin from today itself.

The pricing of the locally-produced Range Rover 3.0-litre HSE LWB is at ₹2.36 crore while the Range Rover 3.0-litre petrol Autobiography version is at ₹2.60 crore (before taxes). The Range Rover Sport is priced at ₹1.40 crore (before taxes) for both the diesel as well as petrol versions.

The announcement related to the local production was made by the company at the official inauguration of the Range Rover House here, the first such experiential centre of the brand in India. Company officials say the decision to locally produce the two SUVs is a direct result of the growing popularity of these car models. “Over the last few years, India has witnessed steady and spectacular economic growth and is poised to grow consistently in the future as well. This growth has resulted in tremendous opportunities to localize product offerings for the discerning Indian clientele," said Lennard Hoornik, Chief Commercial Officer at JLR. “Local manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India is the next significant step towards the brand consolidating its position as the most desirable modern luxury SUV family in the country."

Jaguar Land Rover has already been manufacturing four models in the country – F-Pace, Discovery Sport, Evoque and Velar. But the focus will now also be on the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, models that sit at the top of the product portfolio of the brand. The production of the two models will supplement the production already taking place in the UK’s Solihull since 1970.

JLR also says that it has managed to register impressive sales growth in the country over the past few years. Although no numbers were revealed, the company officials say the upward trajectory has prompted it to increase its focus on the market here.

