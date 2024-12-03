Planning to buy Skoda Kylaq? Here's a breakdown of features across all variants

Skoda Auto India entered the sub compact SUV market with the Kylaq . The Skoda Kylaq is priced between ₹7.89 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh, ex-showroom, and competes with the likes of Hyundai Venue , Kia Sonet , Mahindra XUV 3XO , Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Brezza and others.

The Skoda Kylaq, priced between ₹7.89 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh, ex-showroom, is offered across four variants, Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Pre

The Skoda Kylaq will be available across four trim levels, Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige. All the variants of the Kylaq will be powered by the 1.0 litre three cylinder TSI petrol unit which also powers the other India 2.0 project cars including the Skoda Kushaq. However, unlike the Kushaq and the Slavia, the Kylaq won’t get the 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine. The 1.0 litre petrol engine in the Kylaq produces 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Kodiaq 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Superb 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54 Lakhs Compare Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq 77 kwh 77 kwh 510 km 510 km ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Kushaq 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq SUV full price list is out. Check how much the Nexon, Brezza rival will cost

While for the higher end variants, this engine will be paired with either a six speed manual transmission or a six speed automatic transmission, the base Classic variant of the sub compact SUV will only be available with the manual transmission. Here’s what each of the variants of the Kylaq offer.

Skoda Kylaq: Classic

The Skoda Kylaq's base variant, Classic, packs in a good features list, given its price. On the outside, it gets 16 inch steel wheels with plastic covers along with body coloured ORVMs. On the inside, while there is no infotainment system, the Kylaq Classic gets manual air conditioning, rear AC vents, analogue dials with a digital multi-information display (MID) and a front centre armrest.

It further gets power windows for all four windows, central locking, auto engine start-stop function, tilt-adjustable steering, powered wing mirrors, fabric seats and a 12V charging socket in the front.

Also Read : Planning to buy Skoda Kylaq? Here’s what the base variant has to offer

In terms of safety features, the Skoda Kylaq Classic gets six airbags, ISOFIX anchors, three-point seat belts, adjustable headrests for all passengers and traction control.

Skoda Kylaq: Signature

The second to base Signature variant gets a fairly updated suite of features over the Classic trim level. It gets a dual tone interior finished in black and grey along with features like 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, TPMS, rear defogger, chrome accents, front AC vents with USB Type-C ports, steering-mounted controls, a rear parcel shelf, and two tweeters. The AC vents in the Signature variant come with chrome detailing. The variant also gets 16-inch alloy wheels instead of standard steel wheels.

Also watch: Skoda Kylaq SUV launched to take on Brezza, Nexon | First Look | Price, features, engine, bookings

To further add convenience, the Signature variant comes with an automatic transmission option as well. The ex-showroom prices for the manual variant begin at ₹9.59 lakh while that of the automatic transmission model starts at ₹10.59 lakh.

Skoda Kylaq: Signature Plus

The second to top, Signature Plus variant features a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear center armrest, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and power-folding side mirrors. Other features include cruise control, decorative dashboard inserts, paddle shifters and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with chrome accents.

The Signature Plus model has a starting price at ₹11.40 lakh for the manual transmission option, while the automatic transmission option is priced at ₹12.40 lakh ex-showroom.

Also Read : Skoda Kylaq SUV bookings open: Check how much it costs compared to rivals

Skoda Kylaq: Prestige

The Prestige variant sits at the top of the range and boasts larger 17-inch alloy wheels along with a range of premium features. These include an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM), a rear wiper, ventilated front seats, an electric sunroof, leatherette upholstery, and power-adjustable front seats. Pricing for Prestige variant starts at ₹13.35 lakh, ex-showroom and goes up to ₹14.40 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: