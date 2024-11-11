Planning to buy Skoda Kylaq? Here’s what the base variant has to offer

The Czech carmaker, Skoda has entered the fiercely competitive sub compact SUV segment with the Kylaq . Based on the group’s MQB-AO-IN platform, the Skoda Kylaq promises to be a true Skoda, however with one distinct feature.

The Skoda Kylaq has been launched at ₹7.89 lakh with four variants. It features a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to either a six speed manual g

While Skoda vehicles are usually on the higher side of the price range as compared to the competition, with the Kylaq, Skoda has undercut almost every of its competitors. With a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh, ex-showroom, the Skoda Kylaq is only ₹10,000 more expensive than the Mahindra XUV 3XO which is the most affordable option in the segment.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Skoda Kylaq 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.89 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Skoda Kodiaq 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Superb 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54 Lakhs Compare Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq 77 kwh 77 kwh 510 km 510 km ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Kushaq 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.89 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Want to buy the Skoda Kylaq? Here are the colours and variants offered

Skoda hasn’t revealed the full price list yet, however the company has revealed the variants that are to be offered with the Kylaq. The Skoda Kylaq will be offered in four distinct variants, Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige, each bringing a different interior theme and upholstery. Here’s a look as to what the base Skoda Kylaq Classic variant will offer.

Skoda Kylaq Classic: Features

The Skoda Kushaq’s base variant, Classic, packs in a good features list, given its price. On the outside, it gets 16 inch steel wheels with plastic covers along with body coloured ORVMs. On the inside, while there is no infotainment system, the Kylaq Classic gets manual air conditioning, rear AC vents, analogue dials with a digital multi-information display (MID) and a front centre armrest.

It further gets power windows for all four windows, central locking, auto engine start-stop function, tilt-adjustable steering, powered wing mirrors, fabric seats and a 12V charging socket in the front.

The Skoda Kylaq Classic trim level is priced at ₹ 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom

In terms of safety, while the platform underpinning the Kylaq has secured five star crash test rating from GNCAP with the Skoda Kushaq and the Slavia, the Kylaq is also expected to retain similar crash test results. As for safety features, the Skoda Kylaq Classic gets six airbags, ISOFIX anchors, three-point seat belts, adjustable headrests for all passengers and traction control.

Skoda Kylaq Classic: Engine

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by the 1.0 litre three cylinder TSI petrol unit which also powers the other India 2.0 project cars including the Skoda Kushaq. However, unlike the Kushaq and the Slavia, the Kylaq won’t get the 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine.

Also watch: Skoda Kylaq SUV launched to take on Brezza, Nexon | First Look | Price, features, engine, bookings

The 1.0 litre petrol engine in the Kylaq produces 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. While for the higher end variants, this engine will be paired with either a six speed manual transmission or a six speed automatic transmission, the base Classic variant of the sub compact SUV will only be available with the manual transmission.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: