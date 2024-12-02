Skoda Kylaq SUV bookings open: Check how much it costs compared to rivals

Skoda has launched the Kylaq SUV, its first foray into the sub-compact segment, by announcing the full price list and variant details today. The carmaker has opened the bookings for the Kylaq SUV through its dealers and official website. The SUV is priced from ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). There are four broad variants to choose from and the sole choice of a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. Here is a quick look at the booking details and how the Kylaq's price stacks up against its rivals.

Skoda Kylaq is the latest entrant in the sub-compact SUV segment in India. It is currently dominated by SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon. The segment also has popular SUVs like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO, the most affordable of the lot. The Kylaq will primarily have to compete against these rivals.

Skoda Kylaq vs Brezza, Nexon, Venue, Sonet, XUV 3XO: Price comparison

Skoda has been aggressive with the Kylaq SUV as far as its prices are concerned. The Czech carmaker had surprised a few when it announced that the SUV will be available at a starting price of ₹7.90 lakh (ex-showroom). At the entry level, the Kylaq is around ₹10,000 more expensive than its Mahindra rival. Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are the two other rivals who come closest to Kylaq's pricing. While the Venue is around ₹4,000 more expensive than Kylaq, the entry-level variant of the Kia SUV costs ₹10,000 more. Brezza and Nexon, two of the biggest rivals to Kylaq, are more expensive than the latest Skoda model.

Sub-compact SUV options Price range (in ₹ ex-showroom) Mahindra XUV 3XO 7.79 lakh - 15.49 lakh Skoda Kylaq 7.90 lakh - 14.40 lakh Hyundai Venue 7.94 lakh - 13.43 lakh Kia Sonet 7.99 lakh - 14.91 lakh Tata Nexon 8.00 lakh - 14.79 lakh Maruti Suzuki Brezza 8.34 lakh - 14.14 lakh

Offered in four variants - Classic, Signature, Signature Plus and Prestige - the price of the Kylaq SUV goes up to ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The Kylaq Prestige variant is more affordable than the top variants of at least three of its rivals. The SUV is around ₹50,000 more affordable than Kia Sonet, ₹39,000 than Tata Nexon and nearly ₹1.10 lakh compared to Mahindra XUV 3XO. The most affordable top variant in this segment is that of Hyundai Venue at ₹13.43 lakh, more than ₹one lakh cheaper than Kylaq. The price of the top variant of Brezza is ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kylaq: Bookings and delivery

Skoda has opened the bookings for the Kylaq SUV from 4pm today (December 2). The carmaker has already rolled out discount offers through its Kylaq Club meant for its customers. Those who choose to join the club will get several benefits on buying the Kylaq SUV. The benefits include 25 per cent lower booking amount, received a priority booking window of two hours ahead of others as well as special discount of up to ₹2,000 on purchase of accessories worth ₹10,000 or more.

Skoda will start delivering the Kylaq SUV next year. According to the carmaker, the first batch of the Kylaq SUVs will be delivered to customers on January 27.

