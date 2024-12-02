Skoda Kylaq SUV full price list revealed. Check how much the Nexon, Brezza rival will cost

Skoda Auto India entered the highly populated and fiercely competitive sub compact SUV market with the Kylaq . The Skoda Kylaq gets a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh, ex-showroom which makes it one of the most affordable options in the segment. Now the company has revealed the full price list for the Kylaq. The top spec Skoda Kylaq Prestige has been priced at ₹14.40 lakh, ex-showroom for the automatic transmission variant, while the manual transmission version of the Kylaq has been priced at ₹13.35 lakh.

Skoda Kylaq price list Variants Manual Transmission Automatic Transmission Classic ₹ 7.79 lakh Signature ₹ 9.59 ₹ 10.59 Signature Plus ₹ 11.40 ₹ 12.40 Prestige ₹ 13.35 ₹ 14.40

Meanwhile the mid spec Signature and Signature+ have been priced at ₹9.59 lakh and ₹11.40 lakh, for manual transmission option, and ₹10.59 lakh, and ₹12.40 lakh, for automatic transmission, respectively. Besides revealing the price, Skoda will begin commencing bookings from 4 PM on December 2. Interestingly, first 33,333 buyers will also get free maintenance for 3 years. The deliveries for the Skoda Kylaq will begin from January 27, 2025.

Skoda Kylaq: Design

Skoda Kylaq is the smallest SUV offered by the brand and will rival Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue. The Skoda Kylaq gets Skoda's Modern-Solid design language that brings split headlamps, boxy silhouette, and compact overhangs. The signature butterfly grille gets a new contemporary design. While the 17-inch alloy wheels will be available only with the higher trims, LED DRLs and headlamps will be featured on all variants.

Skoda Kylaq: Features

The Skoda Kylaq comes with a digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While these features are only available with the top two trim levels, the mid spec Signature variant gets a five-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital instrument panel, while the base Classic variant gets analogue instrument cluster and no infotainment system.

The Kylaq Prestige also features six-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation. Interestingly, each of the variants get unique cabin upholstery in either single or dual tone. Fabric upholstery is a standard fit for the Classic, Signature, and Signature+ models. The Prestige is all-leatherette-upholstery along with an electric sunroof.

In terms of features, the SUV gets more than 25 active and passive features. These include six airbags, multi-collision braking, rollover protection, an electronic differential lock, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control.

Skoda Kylaq: Engine

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by the 1.0 litre three cylinder TSI petrol unit which also powers the other India 2.0 project cars including the SkodaKushaq. However, unlike the Kushaq and theSlavia, the Kylaq won’t get the 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine. The 1.0 litre petrol engine in the Kylaq produces 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque.

While for the higher end variants, this engine will be paired with either a six speed manual transmission or a six speed automatic transmission, the base Classic variant of the sub compact SUV will only be available with the manual transmission.

