Next-gen Audi Q3 teased ahead of August 25 launch in India

German luxury automaker Audi has given a first glimpse at the forthcoming generation of its Q3, teasing the design of the SUV ahead of its official unveiling. The new model will replace the second-generation Q3, which has been on sale in India for around four years.

Next-generation Audi Q3: Expected Exterior

The new Q3 will receive a comprehensive exterior redesign, with a more aggressive appearance than the outgoing model. The global-spec version features a split-headlamp setup at the front, replacing the headlight design from the outgoing model. The larger grille gets a hexagonal pattern and a two-dimensional Audi logo, while the profile features moulding around the wheel arches and lower sections of the doors, along with a line on the rear quarter.

The India-spec model is expected to be equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear continues the split-light theme, with the main lighting units positioned above a connected LED strip. An illuminated Audi logo is also expected to feature at the back.

Next-gen Audi Q3: Expected Interior

The next-gen Audi Q3 interior is expected to be extensively reworked like the exterior, with a more modern and tech-focused layout. The dashboard is expected to house an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster alongside a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen. The new three-spoke steering wheel gets a revised column-mounted stalk arrangement for operating the lights and wipers, while the layered dashboard is angled slightly towards the driver.

Feature highlights are expected to include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.

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Next-generation Audi Q3: Expected Powertrain

The India-spec Q3 is likely to retain the outgoing model’s 2.0L direct-injection turbo-petrol engine, which develops 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Power will be sent to all four wheels through Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

With the generational update, Audi is expected to position the new Q3 at a starting price of around ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to compete with premium compact SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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