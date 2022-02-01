New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report

The luxury performance SUV Range Rover Sport SVR is reported to share the same engine as BMW X5 M. After launching the new-generation Range Rover, British car marquee Land Rover is now slowly returning its attention to the next-generation Range Rover Sport. It will come with a 4.4-litre V8 engine that works under the hood of BMW M5 CS.

This engine will replace the ageing 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor, claims a report by Autocar UK.

(Also Read: 2023 Range Rover PHEV goes 13% further on electric power beating own expectation)

The upcoming Range Rover Sport SVR is expected to come sporting a fully redesigned appearance. Besides a new design and powertrain, it will also get a fresh underpinning as well. The luxury high-performance SUV will be based on Land Rover's MLA Flex platform, which is claimed to offer 50 per cent more torsional stiffness and 24 per cent structure-borne noise as well. With these updates, the new-generation Range Rover Sport SVR will be more competitive against its rivals such as Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5 M.

Speaking about the new power source for the upcoming range Rover Sport SVR, Land Rover has been already using this same engine in the standard Range Rover. The tata Group-owned car brand has detuned the engine for the standard Range Rover. However, the Sport SVR will come offering much more power and torque output matching its sporty character.

In the BMW M5 CS, the 4.4-litre V8 engine churns out 625 hp of power while it generates 615 hp in the BMW X5 Competition. Expect to see similar numbers in the Sport SVR as well. It could come with an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in 4.0 seconds at a top speed of 290 kmph. The automaker could also bring a plug-in hybrid variant of the new-generation Range Rover Sport SVR.

First Published Date: