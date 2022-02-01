Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report

New generation Range Rover Sport SVR to share BMW X5 M's engine: Report

New generation range Rover Sport SVR is likely to get a plug-in hybrid variant as well.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 06:39 PM
Range Rover Sport SVR is expected to come with a host of updates.

The luxury performance SUV Range Rover Sport SVR is reported to share the same engine as BMW X5 M. After launching the new-generation Range Rover, British car marquee Land Rover is now slowly returning its attention to the next-generation Range Rover Sport. It will come with a 4.4-litre V8 engine that works under the hood of BMW M5 CS.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 91.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X7
2993 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 93 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X6
2998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi Q8
2995 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 98.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw X3-m
2993 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 99.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi E-tron
Electric|Automatic
₹ 99.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

This engine will replace the ageing 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor, claims a report by Autocar UK.

(Also Read: 2023 Range Rover PHEV goes 13% further on electric power beating own expectation)

The upcoming Range Rover Sport SVR is expected to come sporting a fully redesigned appearance. Besides a new design and powertrain, it will also get a fresh underpinning as well. The luxury high-performance SUV will be based on Land Rover's MLA Flex platform, which is claimed to offer 50 per cent more torsional stiffness and 24 per cent structure-borne noise as well. With these updates, the new-generation Range Rover Sport SVR will be more competitive against its rivals such as Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5 M.

Speaking about the new power source for the upcoming range Rover Sport SVR, Land Rover has been already using this same engine in the standard Range Rover. The tata Group-owned car brand has detuned the engine for the standard Range Rover. However, the Sport SVR will come offering much more power and torque output matching its sporty character.

In the BMW M5 CS, the 4.4-litre V8 engine churns out 625 hp of power while it generates 615 hp in the BMW X5 Competition. Expect to see similar numbers in the Sport SVR as well. It could come with an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in 4.0 seconds at a top speed of 290 kmph. The automaker could also bring a plug-in hybrid variant of the new-generation Range Rover Sport SVR.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 06:39 PM IST
TAGS: Range Rover Range Rover Sport Range Rover Sport SVR Land Rover luxury SUV luxury car
Related Stories
2022 Aston Martin DBX, world's 'most powerful luxury SUV', to debut tomorrow
31 Jan 2022
BMW MINI to convert its classic models into EVs
25 Jan 2022
Aston Martin DBX debuts as world's most powerful luxury SUV, 0-100 in 3.3 second
01 Feb 2022
European-spec 2022 Honda CB300R breaks cover with updated styling, tech
25 Jan 2022
2022 CFMoto 300SR breaks cover in new sportier paint livery
29 Jan 2022
2023 Toyota Sequoia breaks cover with 437hp turbocharged hybrid V6
26 Jan 2022
Porsche LMDh prototype enters active testing
30 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS