HT Auto
Home Auto Cars 2023 Range Rover PHEV goes 13% further on electric power beating own expectation

2023 Range Rover PHEV goes 13% further on electric power beating own expectation

The Range Rover PHEV is one of the few plug-in hybrid vehicles in the world with 50 kWh DC rapid charging technology.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 04:41 PM
Land Rover is also working on a full electric variant of the Range Rover that is set for unveiling in 2024.
Land Rover is also working on a full electric variant of the Range Rover that is set for unveiling in 2024.

2023 Land Rover Range Rover plug-in hybrid variant has outperformed the British luxury car marquee's own expectation by running 13 per cent extra range on pure electric power. The automaker previously claimed that the 2023 Range Rover plug-in hybrid variant would be able to run 100 km on pure electric power.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.11 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 79.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 64.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 91.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 76.57 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

However, the luxury SUV actually ran 113 km on electric power, beating the car brand's own expectations.

(Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India)

Land Rover also believes that the SUV should allow owners to complete 75 per cent of their journeys with electric power alone when the battery is fully charged.

The Range Rover PHEV is one of the few plug-in hybrid vehicles in the world with 50 kWh DC rapid charging technology. This means the SUV can charge its battery up to 80 per cent in less than an hour, making it one of the fastest charging PHEVs available in the market.

The Range Rover PHEV comes available in two different trim options - P440e and P510e. The P440e churns out 440 PS of power output, while the P510e generates 510 PS of maximum power. The SUV gets power from a 3.0-litre inline-six-cylinder engine paired with a 105 kW electric motor and a 38 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The P510e is claimed to sprint 0-96 kmph in 5.3 seconds.

This plug-in hybrid powertrain comes along with a range of internal combustion engine options, which include both petrol and diesel motors. These include a twin-turbo V8 engine as well. Also, Land Rover is working on an all-electric variant of the luxury SUV that is likely to hit showrooms sometime in 2024. The British automaker owned by Tata Group introduced the new Range Rover in October last year. The automaker claims that the online configurator of the Range Rover has been used more than two million times.

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 04:41 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Range Rover Land Rover range Rover electric vehicle electric car luxury SUV electric mobility hybrid car EV
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

TVS aims electric bicycle market, acquires Switzerland's largest e-bike company
TVS aims electric bicycle market, acquires Switzerland's largest e-bike company
2023 Range Rover PHEV goes 13% further on electric power beating own expectation
2023 Range Rover PHEV goes 13% further on electric power beating own expectation
With an eye on electric cars after scooters, Ola to launch Futurefoundry
With an eye on electric cars after scooters, Ola to launch Futurefoundry
Mercedes-Benz to make EVs with ProLogium built solid-state batteries
Mercedes-Benz to make EVs with ProLogium built solid-state batteries
Nissan announces all-new electric compact car, set to replace iconic Micra
Nissan announces all-new electric compact car, set to replace iconic Micra

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city