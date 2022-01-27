HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India

Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India

Under the hood, the Range Rover SV will be powered by a new 4.4-litre Twin Turbo petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 523 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 750 Nm. There is also the choice to pick the 3.0-litre straight-six diesel which has an output of 346 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 12:16 PM
Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India.
Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India.

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that bookings for the new Range Rover SV SUV in India has started from today. The SUV, which has already been introduced in global markets, will now be available for Indian customers as well.

The 2022 Range Rover SV comes with several customisation options, which include exclusive design themes, details and material.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 64.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 79.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 91.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.11 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Jaguar Xe (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 46.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Jaguar Xf (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar Xf
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 55.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The SUV, developed by Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations, will be available in both Standard and Long Wheelbase versions. This also includes a five-seat configuration for the Long Wheelbase version for the first time.

Under the hood, the Range Rover SV will be powered by a new 4.4-litre Twin Turbo petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 523 hp of maximum power and peak torque of 750 Nm. There is also the choice to pick the 3.0-litre straight-six diesel which has an output of 346 hp and 700 Nm of peak torque.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director at Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The New Range Rover SV adds more luxury and personalisation options thus enabling our clients to create a truly individual Range Rover that embodies their own character and personality."

Land Rover will allow Range Rover SV Long Wheelbase customers to have the choice of customising their SUV with four-seat SV Signature Suite which will have an electrically deployable Club Table and integrated refrigerator. The Range Rover SV models are also available with 13.1-inch entertainment screens for rear passengers, which are the largest ever fitted to a Range Rover.

The design of the Range Rover SV has been upgraded with a new front bumper and a five-bar grille. Materials used to build the vehicle include smooth ceramics, sustainably sourced woods and lustrous plated metals. Customers can also choose how their wheels will look like depending on powertrain and design theme. Range Rover SV offers choice of 12 different wheels, all measuring 23 inches. The designs include forged Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss alloy wheels.

 

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 12:16 PM IST
TAGS: Land Rover Range Rover Range Rover SV 2022 Range Rover Jaguar Land Rover
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Renault Nissan Mitsubishi to spend $23 billion on EVs in next 5 years
Renault Nissan Mitsubishi to spend $23 billion on EVs in next 5 years
Watch: Tesla HEPA filter, Bioweapon Defense Mode save you from 99.97% particles
Watch: Tesla HEPA filter, Bioweapon Defense Mode save you from 99.97% particles
Budget 2022: From EV infra to PLI scheme, two-wheeler makers list expectations
Budget 2022: From EV infra to PLI scheme, two-wheeler makers list expectations
Is this world's first Tesla Semi fleet parked at a Megacharging station?
Is this world's first Tesla Semi fleet parked at a Megacharging station?
Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India
Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city