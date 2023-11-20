Kia Sonet facelift likely to launch in India in early 2024. Key things to expect

Despite being a newcomer in the Indian passenger vehicle market, Kia has tasted pretty impressive success, first with its Seltos SUV and later on with the Sonet compact SUV. While Kia India launched the updated Seltos earlier in 2023, the South Korean automaker is currently working on a refreshed avatar of the Sonet. The Kia Sonet facelift's image has been already leaked online revealing the exterior design fully. It looks significantly updated without spoiling the core design of the compact SUV.

Kia India is expected to launch the Sonet facelift in the country sometime in early 2024. Once launched, the facelifted iteration of the compact SUV will re-energise its competition with tough rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

The SUVs have been witnessing rapidly rising enthusiasm from Indian buyers, which is in sync with the global trend. Buoyed by that, all the automakers present in the country's car market have been aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the market pie. Tata Motors has already launched a substantially updated version of the Nexon earlier in 2023. Now, Kia is working on its answer to the segment. Here are the key things to expect from the Kia Sonet facelift.