HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia Sonet Facelift Suv, Rival To Tata Nexon And Maruti Brezza, Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

Kia Sonet facelift SUV leaked ahead of global debut

Kia is expected to launch the facelift version of the Sonet sub-compact SUV in India soon. Ahead of its official unveiling, images of the new-look Sonet has been leaked on social media. The model has been leaked through Chinese media and is meant for the China markets. The India-spec facelift version may be slightly different. The images have revealed the new exterior design of the Sonet, revealing all the changes the SUV will undergo in its new avatar. First launched in 2020, Kia Sonet rivals the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Verna among others in the sub-compact segment.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia Sonet facelift
The upcoming facelift version of the Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV has been leaked for the first time. The Korean auto giant is expected to launch the new Sonet in India early next year. (Image courtesy: newcarscoops)
Kia Sonet facelift
The upcoming facelift version of the Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV has been leaked for the first time. The Korean auto giant is expected to launch the new Sonet in India early next year. (Image courtesy: newcarscoops)

The leaked images reveal that the new Sonet will not get too many updates in terms of its design. In fact, the changes are much less compared to the new Seltos launched in July. This will be the first major facelift for Sonet SUV since its launch three years ago. Some of the changes that one can immediately point out are redesigned front bumper and headlight cluster with tweaked LED DRL units. At the rear, the taillight units have also been redesigned and will come with a connected LED lightbar too. The design of the alloy wheels remain largely the same.

The leaked images do not include any of the new interior that Sonet is expected to get. The changes in the cabin are likely to be cosmetic in nature with the addition of a few features. The new Sonet is expected to come with a new touchscreen infotainment system besides other small changes.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Sonet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sonet Facelift
₹ 8 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹ 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
₹ 6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
₹ 6.50 - 11.23 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch CNG
₹ 7.10 - 9.68 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Under the hood, Kia is likely to continue with the same engine options offered in the current models sold in India. These include a 1.2-litre petrol engine which comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission unit. The engine can generate 83 hp of power and 115Nm of peak torque. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed iMT, a 6-speed automatic or a 7-speed DCT gearbox, can churn out 120hp of power and 172Nm of peak torque. Kia also offers a 1.5-litre diesel unit, mated to the iMT gearbox or automatic options. The engine is capable of offering 116 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Kia has not revealed any timeline for the launch of the new Sonet yet. However, it is expected to hit the Indian shores by early next year.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning, Gray
Rs. 228 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
10% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 89 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
45% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,290 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.