Mahindra has recalled a total of 108,306 units of the XUV700 SUVs
These XUV700 SUVs potentially come with an affected wiring system that could be cut due to abrasion in the engine bay
The affected XUV700 SUVs were built between 8th June 2021 and 28th June 2023
The potentially affected XUV700 SUVs will be inspected for the issue and rectfied for free
Mahindra has recalled XUV400 SUVs as well
Mahindra recalled 3,560 units of the XUV400 electric SUV for ineffective spring return action of brake potentiometer
Affected XUV400 were manufactured between 16th February 2023 and 5th June 2023
This is the first-ever such recall for the Mahindra XUV400 EV since its launch
Mahindra will inspect the affected SUVs and fix them free of charge to customers