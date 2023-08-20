Mahindra has recalled more than one lakh units of XUV700 SUVs

Published Aug 20, 2023

Mahindra has recalled a total of 108,306 units of the XUV700 SUVs

These XUV700 SUVs potentially come with an affected wiring system that could be cut due to abrasion in the engine bay

The affected XUV700 SUVs were built between 8th June 2021 and 28th June 2023

The potentially affected XUV700 SUVs will be inspected for the issue and rectfied for free

Mahindra has recalled XUV400 SUVs as well

Mahindra recalled 3,560 units of the XUV400 electric SUV for ineffective spring return action of brake potentiometer

Affected XUV400 were manufactured between 16th February 2023 and 5th June 2023

This is the first-ever such recall for the Mahindra XUV400 EV since its launch

Mahindra will inspect the affected SUVs and fix them free of charge to customers
