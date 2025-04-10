Mercedes-Benz India clocks best-ever annual sales in FY2025, EVs grow by 51%

Mercedes-Benz India registered its best-ever annual sales with 18,928 units retailed in FY2024-25. The German luxury carmaker said new product launches, qualitative network upgrades, and elevating customer experiences primarily drove its growth. Notably, Mercedes-Benz witnessed strong demand in the top-end luxury segment, while battery electric vehicles (BEVs) saw massive growth.

Mercedes-Benz India FY2025 Sales

Demand for the top-end luxury segment grew by 34 per cent in FY2025, comprising models like the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, EQS SUV and the AMG range. One out of four cars sold by the automaker in FY25 was a top-end vehicle. The automaker saw robust demand for the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach Night Series, G 580 with EQ Technology, EQS SUV and the AMG G 63. The waiting period for the top-end luxury vehicles is stretching up to four months and up to a year for the AMG G 63. Mercedes’ most consistent sales came from its core models comprising the C-Class, E-Class LWB, the GLC and GLE SUVs.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz GLC 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 76.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi Q5 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 66.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 1998 cc 1998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 67.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Nexo 1499.0 cc 1499.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volvo XC60 1969 cc 1969 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 69.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Jaguar F-Pace 1998 cc 1998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 72.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class prices hiked by up to ₹1 lakh

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB continues to be the brand's bestselling offering in India, while the EQS SUV was its bestselling EV in FY2025

The Mercedes E-Class LWB continued to rule the brand’s sales chart as the bestselling offering in FY2025. That said, SUVs now account for 60 per cent of Mercedes-Benz India’s total sales, with the portfolio comprising the GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS and G-Class.

Speaking about the sales performance in FY2025, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO - Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz continues to be the most desirable luxury car brand in India, with nearly one in two German luxury cars sold in India, being a Mercedes-Benz. The desirability is driven by the unwavering commitment of our Franchise Partners in offering customers luxury of choice with new desirable products, differentiating service and a delightful retail experience. Our focus on strengthening the Top-End Luxury segment is highly successful, buoyed by the overwhelming response to the S-Class, the Mercedes-Maybach Night Series, the G 580 with EQ Technology and the EQS SUV. Our BEV growth has been accelerating fast, with high sales penetration."

Electric Vehicle Sales

Mercedes witnessed a 51 per cent increase in EV sales in FY2025. The company saw a seven per cent penetration of EVs in its total sales last year. The automaker further said that EVs in the top-end luxury segment saw a significant increase with the latest launches comprising the EQS Maybach Night Series and the G 580 SUV with EQ Technology. The waiting period for both cars currently stretches up to 12 months.

“Mercedes-Benz will continue its major network upgradation and expansion with an investment of ₹450 crores from Franchise Partners, aimed at enhancing the brand’s footprint in emerging and in existing metropolis, offering latest global luxury standards in retail. As a fundamentally strong brand, we are confident of the mid to long-term prospect of the Indian market, pursuing a value-oriented sales approach, aimed at customer delight and business sustainability," Iyer added further.

Mercedes-Benz India's entry-level offering witnessed a de-growth of 28 per cent in Q1 2025

Q1 2025 Sales

While Mercedes-Benz India concluded FY2025 on a high, the automaker registered a decline in volumes in the first quarter (January - March) of 2025. Q1 FY2025 sales stood at 4,775 units, declining by 11.8 per cent, which the company attributed to a massive drop of 28 per cent in the entry-level luxury segment. The automaker retails models like the GLA and A-Class in this space. Meanwhile, the top-end luxury segment grew by six per cent in the last quarter, showcasing a shift in demand for the brand’s offerings.

EV sales in Q1 FY25 saw a strong growth, with the battery-powered models making up eight per cent of Mercedes’ total sales. The locally assembled EQS SUV 580 and EQS SUV 480 further helped the automaker keep the growth momentum going. The EQS SUV has turned out to be the highest-selling EV for Mercedes in the last fiscal year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: