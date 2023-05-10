McLaren working on a new hybrid V8 engine, to be used in future supercars

McLaren has confirmed that it is working on a new hybrid V8 engine that will be used in its future supercars. The British supercar marquee has said that it has joined hands with Ricardo to develop the electrified engine jointly. However, the automaker has not revealed any details about the engine's specifications like displacement, power or torque output and any information about the electric motor.

McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters has said that the upcoming new high-performance hybrid V8 motor will be an integral part of the automaker's next-generation product lineup. He also said that this engine would deliver best-in-class performance and thrilling driver engagement as well. "Our new high-performance, hybrid V8 powertrain will form an integral part of McLaren’s next-generation product line-up delivering best-in-class performance and thrilling driver engagement," said McLaren CEO.

McLaren is currently working on a hybrid flagship model that is expected to launch sometime in 2026. It will use hybrid technology for power generation but will come promising signature McLaren-like performance.

This car's hybrid powertrain would weigh 70 per cent less than what the automaker currently uses. This substantially reduced weight will result in better handling and improved car performance. There are speculations that this flagship McLaren supercar could be a successor to the hybrid Speedtail with 1,055 horsepower. It would come as part of the brand's Ultimate Series range. Also, McLaren is expected to bring its first four-seater, four-door model in 2028. It could be an SUV aiming at rivals like Aston Martin DBX, Ferrari Purosangue and Lamborghini Urus.

To develop the upcoming hybrid powertrain, the British automaker would continue its long-standing association with Ricardo. The UK-based automotive engine manufacturer has been a partner of McLaren since 2011. During this time, Ricardo produced around 34,000 powertrains for McLaren. Regarding its association with the supercar manufacturer, Ricardo CEO Graham Ritchie said that this association over the new hybrid V8 engine development would extend the long-term relationship between both companies into the next decade.

