Maruti Suzuki Victoris fuel efficiency numbers revealed. Take a look…

Maruti Suzuki recently pulled the covers off its all-new SUV, the Victoris, aiming to redefine the competitive mid-size SUV segment. With multiple powertrain choices, including smart hybrid, strong hybrid, and S-CNG, the Victoris caters to a wide range of buyers. Now, the company has revealed the official fuel efficiency figures (claimed), and they sure do sound interesting.

What's the fuel efficiency of Maruti Suzuki Victoris Smart Hybrid Petrol variants?

The Victoris is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine. The manual transmission returns 21.18 kmpl (claimed), while the automatic variant is rated at 21.06 kmpl (claimed). For those choosing the ALLGRIP 4x4 automatic, mileage stands at 19.07 kmpl (claimed), slightly lower due to the added weight and drivetrain components.

What's the fuel efficiency of Maruti Suzuki Victoris Strong Hybrid variants?

The standout in the lineup is the 1.5-litre strong hybrid option with an e-CVT gearbox. It delivers a segment-leading 28.65 kmpl (claimed), making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs on Indian roads today.

What's the fuel efficiency of Maruti Suzuki Victoris S-CNG variants?

For buyers looking at low running costs, the Victoris also comes with a factory-fitted S-CNG kit featuring a segment-first underbody tank design. This configuration delivers 27.02 km per kg (claimed) while maintaining full boot space usability.

What are the fuel tank capacities of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris variants?

The petrol versions get a 45-litre tank, while the CNG model features a 55-litre cylinder, cleverly tucked under the body.

What else does the Maruti Victoris pack?

Beyond efficiency, the Victoris comes with several features that set new benchmarks for Maruti Suzuki. On the safety front, it becomes the company’s first SUV to offer Level-2 ADAS with lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, and other advanced functions. Standard equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Inside the cabin, the SUV carries a 26.03 cm fully digital instrument cluster and a 25.65 cm SmartPlay Pro X touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Alexa integration, and OTA updates. Adding to the in-car experience is a segment-first 8-speaker Infinity by Harman sound system with Dolby Atmos, complemented by a 64-colour ambient mood lighting setup.

Comfort has also been given attention, with ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, a wireless phone charger with cooling, and a gesture-controlled powered tailgate. Design elements include a panoramic sunroof, wraparound LED headlamps, connected LED taillamps, dual-tone interiors, and aero-cut alloy wheels.

With its strong efficiency numbers and premium features, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is positioned to attract a wide range of customers, from city commuters to long-distance travellers. Bookings are now open at ₹11,000.

