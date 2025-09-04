Maruti Suzuki Victoris breaks cover in India: Key 5 facts to know

Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes packing at least five segment-first features.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the latest SUV in the block. Unveiled by the biggest car manufacturer in India on September 3, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes as an offering positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara, two of the automaker's most successful models in the utility vehicle segment of India. With its bookings already commenced across India at a token amount of ₹11,000, the Victoris is slated to go on sale soon, sometime around the festive season.

Maruti Suzuki has stated that the Victoris mid-size SUV will be sold through the Arena retail network, which is meant for the mass-market products. It will be the flagship model of the Arena range of products. Upon launch, it will compete with rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv, among others. Besides that, it would dent the sales numbers of the Brezza a bit as well.

If you are planning to buy the all-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris, here is a quick glimpse of the key facts of the SUV.