Maruti Suzuki Victoris breaks cover in India: Key 5 facts to know
Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes packing at least five segment-first features.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the latest SUV in the block. Unveiled by the biggest car manufacturer in India on September 3, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes as an offering positioned between the Brezza and Grand Vitara, two of the automaker's most successful models in the utility vehicle segment of India. With its bookings already commenced across India at a token amount of ₹11,000, the Victoris is slated to go on sale soon, sometime around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki has stated that the Victoris mid-size SUV will be sold through the Arena retail network, which is meant for the mass-market products. It will be the flagship model of the Arena range of products. Upon launch, it will compete with rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv, among others. Besides that, it would dent the sales numbers of the Brezza a bit as well.
If you are planning to buy the all-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris, here is a quick glimpse of the key facts of the SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris incorporates a design that is not extraordinary, but certainly refreshing. It comes with an upmarket design philosophy, which is in line with the contemporary styling language of the automaker. The design elements are fresh but look to have been inspired by the Grand Vitara. Some of the key design elements include LED lighting package, dual alloy wheel designs, etc.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris will be available in six different exterior colour choices. Customers can choose from six variants of the SUV, which are - LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi(O), ZXi+, and ZXi+ (O). The LXi is the base model, while the ZXi+ (O) is the top-end trim, as per the car manufacturer's portfolio strategy. The colour palette of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris includes 10 options - Mystic Green, Eternal Blue, Sizzling Red, Magma Grey, Splendid Silver, Arctic White, Bluish Black, Eternal Blue with Bluish Black roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof, and Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof.
The Maruti Suzuki comes packing a host of segment-first features. Being the most premium SUV from the Arena stable, it gets an eight-speaker Infinity (Harman) music system with Dolby Atmos support. Also, it becomes the first SUV in the Arena lineup to feature a powered driver’s seat with ventilation, as well as a powered tailgate with gesture control. Other features include a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with built-in apps, OTA updates, Alexa voice assist, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. On the safety front, it received a five-star Bharat NCAP crash test rating.
Under the hood, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets power from a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, and CNG versions. There are three different transmission options on offer, including five-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic, and e-CVT units. Also, the SUV gets the Suzuki All-Grip (AWD) technology for the top trims. Maruti Suzuki claims the Victoris will offer up to 28.65 kmpl of fuel economy depending on the powertrain. Victoris becomes the first Arena model to get strong hybrid technology and an underbody CNG tank, which ensures maximum boot space. The underbody CNG tank is not only a first for Maruti Suzuki, but also for the Indian automotive industry.
Victoris expands the SUV portfolio of Maruti Suzuki, and eventually the utility vehicle lineup of the OEM. With this, Maruti Suzuki aims to grab a larger chunk of the market pie. The company already sells models like Fronx, Brezza, Jimny and Grand Vitara in the SUV space, while in the MPV segment, it has models like Ertiga, XL6 and Invicto.
