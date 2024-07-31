Lamborghini Huracan to be replaced with Temerario, will get V8 hybrid powertrain

Lamborghini is set to replace its iconic Huracan model with an all-new, plug-in hybrid supercar. Expected to be unveiled as the Lamborghini Temerario at Monterey Car Week on August 16, this high-performance machine will mark the end of the Huracan’s production run in December.

Expected to be unveiled as the Lamborghini Temerario at Monterey Car Week on August 16, this high-performance machine will mark the end of the Huracan

A cornerstone of this new era is a departure from Lamborghini's traditional V10 engine. The Temerario will instead boast a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, a significant shift for the Italian automaker. This powerplant is said to be capable of a redline surpassing 10,000 rpm, and is derived from the cutting-edge technology developed for the SC63 LMDh race car.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Lamborghini Huracan Evo 5204.0 cc 5204.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.22 - 3.73 Cr Compare View Offers Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder 5204.0 cc 5204.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.54 - 4.10 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari Roma 3855.0 cc 3855.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.76 Cr Compare View Offers Ferrari Portofino 3855.0 cc 3855.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.50 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Coupe 3982 cc 3982 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3 Cr Alert Me When Launched McLaren GT 3994.0 cc 3994.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.72 Cr Compare

Also Read : Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid India launch confirmed on August 9

Coupled with a hybrid system, this engine promises to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and efficiency. While specific details about the hybrid components remain under wraps, the Lamborghini Temerario is poised to set new benchmarks in the supercar segment.

Lamborghini Temerario design hints emerge

As per the previous spy shots, the forthcoming supercar's front end is characterised by sharper, more streamlined headlights flanked by distinctive hexagon-shaped LED daytime running lights. Additional lighting elements positioned on either side of the radiator grille add to the car's aggressive stance.

The Lamborghini Temerario's profile promises a fresh aesthetic with redesigned alloy wheels, while the rear showcases a dramatic transformation. A prominent high-mounted stop light, a centrally positioned exhaust tip, and a redesigned rear bumper incorporating a large diffuser create a visually impactful look. Slim LED taillights and engine cover vents further enhance the car's sporty character.

Lamborghini Temerario powertrain and interior glimpse

Lamborghini has confirmed that the Temerario's 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine will deliver an impressive 778 bhp and 730 Nm of torque. This potent powertrain will be complemented by a hybrid system featuring three electric motors and an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, resulting in a combined output exceeding 876 bhp.

Also watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at ₹ 8.89 crore

While interior details remain shrouded in secrecy, expectations point to a technologically advanced cabin featuring an 8.4-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.1-inch front passenger display. The Lamborghini Temerario's launch signifies another milestone in Lamborghini's 'Direzione Cor Tauri' electrification strategy, following the introduction of the Lamborghini Revuelto and Urus SE.

Lamborghini posts record half-year results

Automobili Lamborghini has announced record-breaking results for the first six months of 2024. The Italian luxury automaker delivered an impressive 5,558 cars, generating €1.62 billion in revenue and a record operating profit of €458 million. This represents a 14.1 per cent increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2023.

The success can be attributed to the strong performance of the Lamborghini Revuelto, Urus, and Huracán models. The United States emerged as the top market, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom.

Also Read : Lamborghini reveals new 789 bhp hybrid twin-turbo V8 for Huracan replacement

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann expressed pride in the company's achievements and emphasised the importance of ongoing investments to sustain growth and innovation. CFO Paolo Poma highlighted the company's strong order bank and confidence in maintaining positive financial performance despite the transition to hybrid models.

The Revuelto, Lamborghini's flagship hybrid, has garnered significant demand with a waiting list extending beyond two years. The Huracán, set to end production in December, continues to enjoy strong sales, while the recently launched Urus SE has also been well-received.

First Published Date: