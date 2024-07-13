Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid India launch confirmed on August 9

Having made its global debut in April this year, Lamborghini is all set to bring the Urus SE Hybrid performance SUV to the Indian market as early as next month. The Lamborghini Urus SE is the updated iteration of the SUV and now comes with a hybrid powertrain, apart from styling tweaks to the exterior and interior.

Lamborghini Urus SE Updates

The new Lamborghini Urus SE gets several visual revisions including a new bonnet that extends more at the front, while the LED DRLs get a new signature design. The headlamp unit is slimmer than before and now incorporates the Matrix LED technology. The Urus SE also sports a new bumper at the front and rear for a sharper look and a new tailgate section. Customers get 21-inch wheels as standard with the choice to upgrade up to 23-inch alloys wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tyres.

The cabin also sports subtle revisions including the new panels on the dashboard and AC vent design. The big update though is the new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the new Revuelto and is bigger than the 10.1-inch seen on the existing model. It also gets the latest UI from Lamborghini.

Lamborghini Urus SE is 0.1 second quicker from 0-100 kmph than the Urus S. The new Urus SE reaches 0-200 kmph in 1.4 seconds, faster than the petrol-only version by 1.1 seconds and even 0.1 seconds quicker than the Urus Performante.

Lamborghini Urus SE Performance

The Lamborghini Urus SE is the second model from the automaker to get a hybrid powertrain. It still packs the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine but it now comes with a 25.9 kWh battery pack powering the plug-in hybrid system. The battery is connected to an electric motor in the 8-speed automatic transmission, which helps bump the overall power output to

The Lamborghini Urus SE gets a hybrid powertrain which couples the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with the plug-in hybrid system that uses a 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Along with an electric motor in the 8-speed automatic gearbox with an output of 186 bhp and 482 Nm of peak torque. The total power output stands at 789 bhp and 950 Nm. 0-100 kmph comes up in just 3.4 seconds, while the top speed is restricted to 312 kmph. The Urus SE gets pure-electric propulsion, which the company says helps the SUV to reduce emissions by a healthy 80 per cent with more than 60 km of range.

The cabin gets subtle revisions but the big update is the new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the Revuelto with the latest UI

Lamborghini Urus SE Expected Price

The new Lamborghini Urus SE PHEV will join the Urus S and Urus Performante already on sale in India. However, the new SE will be the flagship offering in the lineup and expect prices to be significantly higher in comparison. The Urus range currently starts from ₹4.18 crore (ex-showroom). The performance SUV has a host of offerings to compete against including the all-electric Lotus Eletre, Porsche Cayenne GTS, Aston Martin DBX, Maserati Levante, Audi RS Q8, BMW XM, and more.

