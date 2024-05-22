Lamborghini reveals new 789 bhp hybrid twin-turbo V8 for Huracan replacement

It’s official! Lamborghini is all set to retire the 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine of the Huracan in favour of a new hybrid V8 that will power the supercar’s replacement. Codenamed Lamborghini 634, the upcoming supercar is speculated to be called the Lamborghini Temerario and will get a hybrid twin-turbo V8 engine. The power figures, sure sound promising.

The upcoming Lamborghini Huracan replacement will draw power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. The new hybrid motor uses the hybrid powertrain from the new Lamborghini Revuelto complete with three electric motors and the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The combined output stands at 789 bhp between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm with engine redlining at 10,000 rpm. Peak torque stands at 730 Nm between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm. The automaker says the new engine is a clean-sheet design that brings the high linearity of progression that the V10 had to offer.

Lamborghini has opted for a V8 motor with a flat-plane crankshaft. It’s dry sumped for proper lubrication, while the engine gets titanium connecting rods and rigid finger followers instead of bucket-and-shim tappets, aimed to reduce the weight and allow for higher engine speeds.

The Lamborghini 634 (codename) is scheduled for a global debut later this year

The new rear electric system, developed for the new V8, is positioned between the combustion engine and the dual-clutch gearbox. It includes the inverter and the axial electric unit. The electric system can develop a maximum of 300 Nm and 148 bhp at 3,500 rpm. The automaker also states that the new V8’s exhaust gets a “distinctive character" for an unparalleled driving experience, especially at high revs.

The Lamborghini 634 is scheduled for a global debut later this year and will join the brand’s High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) line-up comprising the Revuelto and the new Urus SE that was revealed in April this year. The Huracan replacement will make its way to India as well, possibly by the end of this year or in early 2025.

