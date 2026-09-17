Jeep Wrangler JL-2A revealed; pays retro tribute to 1945 Willys CJ-2A

Jeep has unveiled the 2027 Wrangler JL-2A, a special-edition version of its iconic off-roader inspired by the 1945 Willys CJ-2A. The original CJ-2A was Jeep’s first model developed specifically for civilian use.

Jeep has unveiled the 2027 Wrangler JL-2A, a Rubicon-based special edition inspired by the 1945 Willys CJ-2A, featuring retro styling and cabin updates while retaining the SUV’s off-road hardware

Based on the Wrangler Rubicon, the JL-2A receives a host of styling and cabin updates inspired by its historic predecessor, while retaining the Rubicon’s existing off-road hardware. Jeep is expected to open order books for the special edition in October.

Jeep Wrangler JL-2A: Exterior Design

The 2027 Wrangler JL-2A gets several retro-inspired exterior touches that distinguish it from the standard Rubicon. The two-door version is offered in Gobi, a colour inspired by the Harvest Tan finish available on the original CJ-2A. The four-door model, meanwhile, gets an ’41 olive green shade.

Both body styles can also be specified in Bright White, Sting Grey, Ghost and Joose. Regardless of the chosen paint finish, the special edition comes equipped with 17-inch Joose-painted retro-style wheels wrapped in 33-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tyres.

Further exterior changes include orange tow hooks at both ends, dark metallic grey detailing on the iconic seven-slot grille and body-coloured fender flares. A three-piece hardtop is also part of the package.

Adding another nod to the original Jeep, the rear swing gate features a plaque reproducing the artwork seen on the CJ-2A's original dashboard data plate. The plaque incorporates farm and factory imagery from the historic model.

Jeep Wrangler JL-2A: Interior

The retro theme continues inside the cabin. The Wrangler JL-2A gets Nappa Heritage Tan leather seats, complemented by brown door panels, a brown lower instrument panel and a matching centre console. Orange contrast stitching adds another visual highlight to the interior.

The gear shifter carries a Willys-Overland badge, while the HVAC vents feature different heritage-inspired graphics. One side gets a seven-slot grille motif, while the other incorporates a silhouette of the Willys.

Jeep has also made the Convenience Group standard on the JL-2A. The package includes remote start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a universal garage door opener.

Jeep Wrangler JL-2A: Powertrain And Off-Road Hardware

Jeep has not announced any mechanical changes for the JL-2A. As it is based on the Wrangler Rubicon, the special edition retains the model's dedicated off-road hardware, including electronic locking differentials at both ends, an electronic sway-bar disconnect and the Rock-Trac HD 4x4 system.

The Wrangler Rubicon is available with two engine options. These include a 3.6L V6 producing 285 hp and 353 Nm, along with a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine developing 270 hp and 400 Nm.

Transmission options comprise a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic. However, Jeep has yet to confirm which engine and gearbox combinations will be offered with the JL-2A special edition.

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Jeep Wrangler JL-2A: Price And Availability

The Wrangler JL-2A is the 11th limited-edition Wrangler introduced under Jeep’s Twelve 4 Twelve programme. As part of the initiative, the automaker plans to introduce one limited-edition Wrangler every month over 12 months.

The JL-2A will be offered as a package for the 2027 Wrangler Rubicon. It is priced at USD 4,995, equivalent to around ₹4.79 lakh. Orders are scheduled to open in October.

The special edition combines the Wrangler Rubicon's existing off-road capability with styling and interior details paying tribute to the Willys CJ-2A, creating a modern interpretation of one of Jeep's earliest civilian models.

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