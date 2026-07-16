Harley-Davidson Deadwood unveiled: New factory bobber pays tribute to vintage custom motorcycles

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the all-new Deadwood, a factory-built bobber that celebrates the stripped-down custom motorcycles that emerged in the years following World War II. The new model blends old-school styling with modern technology and mechanicals, while paying tribute to the heritage of American motorcycling culture. The Harley-Davidson Deadwood will be available exclusively in the United States and Canada, with deliveries set to begin after its public debut at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 7.

Harley-Davidson Deadwood: Inspired by the original bobbers

The Deadwood takes inspiration from the early bobber movement, when riders removed unnecessary bodywork from their motorcycles to make them lighter and more performance-oriented. Harley-Davidson says the motorcycle also honours the history of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and the town of Deadwood, South Dakota, both of which have played an important role in American motorcycling culture.

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Its styling reflects this heritage with a minimalist design featuring chopped fenders, wire-spoke wheels, solo seating and a low-slung stance. The fuel tank gets hand-painted graphics inspired by vintage Western typography, while blacked-out mechanical components complete the retro look.

Harley-Davidson Deadwood comes with a stripped-down vintage-style design.

Harley-Davidson Deadwood: Milwaukee-Eight 117 Engine

Powering the Deadwood is Harley-Davidson's Milwaukee-Eight 117 Classic V-twin engine. The 1,923 cc air and oil-cooled motor develops 171 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Harley-Davidson says the engine has been tuned to deliver strong low-end torque while retaining the signature character of its large-capacity V-twin cruisers.

The motorcycle is underpinned by the Softail chassis and uses telescopic front forks along with a hidden rear monoshock that gives it the appearance of a hardtail motorcycle without compromising ride comfort.

Harley-Davidson Deadwood: Features and hardware

Despite its vintage appearance, the Deadwood comes equipped with several modern features. It gets selectable ride modes, traction control, drag-torque slip control, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system, LED lighting and a USB-C charging port.

Instrumentation is handled by a compact digital display integrated into the handlebar riser, helping maintain the clean and uncluttered cockpit.

The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wire-spoke wheel wrapped in Dunlop tyres. Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS offered as standard.

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Harley-Davidson Deadwood: Price and availability

The Harley-Davidson Deadwood has been priced at USD 17,999, which translates to approximately ₹15.5 lakh. The motorcycle will be sold only in the United States and Canada for now, with no confirmation regarding its launch in international markets, including India.

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