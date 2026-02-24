HT Auto
Jeep India reintroduces Wrangler Willys 41, limited to 41 units

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2026, 16:33 pm
  • Jeep brings back the Wrangler Willys 41 after last year’s quick sellout, this time limited to just 41 units. Here’s what sets this tribute edition apart from the standard Rubicon.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition
Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition
Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition Image
Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition
Jeep India has brought back the Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition, a tribute to the original 1941 Willys MB that laid the foundation for the brand’s global identity. The reintroduction follows the strong response to the Willys ’41 Special Edition launched in 2025, which was sold out within seven days of launch.

The latest Wrangler Willys 41 will be limited to just 41 units across India, making it one of the rarest special editions from the brand in the country. It is based on the Wrangler Rubicon and will be available at a premium of 2,00,000 over the standard variant.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition
The overall theme draws direct inspiration from the original military-spec Willys MB of 1941, while retaining the mechanical package of the current-generation Wrangler.
Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition
The overall theme draws direct inspiration from the original military-spec Willys MB of 1941, while retaining the mechanical package of the current-generation Wrangler.

What sets this edition apart

Visually, the edition distinguishes itself with heritage-inspired elements, including WWII-themed Willys graphics and “One of 41" badging that highlights its limited-run status. The overall theme draws direct inspiration from the original military-spec Willys MB of 1941, while retaining the mechanical package of the current-generation Wrangler.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition
Jeep is also offering an optional accessory kit priced at 3,60,000.
Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition
Jeep is also offering an optional accessory kit priced at 3,60,000.

Here’s what you get over the standard Rubicon

In terms of equipment, the Willys 41 Limited Edition adds motorised side steps and an integrated dash camera as part of the standard package. Jeep is also offering an optional accessory kit priced at 3,60,000. This kit includes a roof carrier with an integrated side ladder and a Sunrider rooftop, aimed at buyers who intend to use the SUV for touring and off-road travel.

Also Read : Jeep Wrangler Willys 392 limited edition makes global debut with Hemi V8

Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition
There are no changes to the engine or drivetrain as part of this edition.
Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition
There are no changes to the engine or drivetrain as part of this edition.

No mechanical changes underneath

Mechanically, the special edition continues with the Wrangler Rubicon’s existing powertrain and 4x4 hardware, including its off-road-focused setup. There are no changes to the engine or drivetrain as part of this edition.

Commenting on the launch, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said the Willys 41 reflects the brand’s origins while offering the capability and features expected from a modern Wrangler.

The Wrangler Willys 41 2.0 will be available for a limited period through Jeep dealerships across India. With production capped at 41 units, allocations are expected to be limited.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2026, 16:33 pm IST

