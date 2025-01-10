Copyright © HT Media Limited
Jeep Meridian 4X4 variant is now affordable by nearly 1.70 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jan 2025, 17:31 PM
  • Jeep had introduced the 4X4 version of the Meridian SUV earlier in the Overland trim.
Jeep India has reintroduced the Limited (O) 4x4 automatic variant of the Meridian SUV in India.

Jeep Meridian SUV has received a new 4X4 variant after the US-based auto giant reintroduced the feature in the lifestyle vehicle on Friday (January 10). Jeep India has launched the 4X4 feature in the Limited (O) variant at a rice of 36.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The off-road variant of the SUV was earlier available exclusively in the top-end Overland variant of the SUV. It is priced at 38.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is 1.70 lakh more expensive than the new variant.

Jeep India has reintroduced the 4X4 variant in the Meridian SUV on popular demand. It is the only Meridian variant which is offered with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive technology. The carmaker had launched the facelift version of the Meridian in October last year.

Jeep Meridian 4X4 variant: Engine, transmission

Under the hood, the Limited (O) variant of the Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to both 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmissions. The Overland variant offered 4X4 off-road drive technology only with the automatic gearbox. The engine is capable of generating 168 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Jeep launches new accessories pack

Jeep has also added a new accessories pack for the Meridian SUV customers. The accessories include hood decal, side body decal, eyeliner and programmable ambient lighting. These accessories will be available on all variants of the SUV. However, the carmaker has not revealed the price of these add-ons.

Jeep Meridian: Price and rivals

The Jeep Meridian is available in India in four broad variants including the Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland. The price of the SUV starts from 25 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 38.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner among other SUVs in its segment.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2025, 15:42 PM IST
