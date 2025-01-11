HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Jeep Introduces 4x4 In Meridian Limited (o) Trim. Here's 5 Things To Know About The Suv

Jeep introduces 4x4 in Meridian Limited (O) trim. Here's 5 things to know about the SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2025, 09:09 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Jeep has launched a new 4X4 variant of the Meridian SUV in India, priced at ₹36.79 lakh. The Limited (O) variant features a 2.0-litre diesel engine a
...
2025 Jeep Meridian
The 2025 Jeep Meridian is offered in four trim levels - Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland.
2025 Jeep Meridian
The 2025 Jeep Meridian is offered in four trim levels - Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O) and Overland.

Jeep India has expanded its Meridian lineup with the reintroduction of the 4X4 feature in the Limited (O) variant. This strategic move caters to off-road enthusiasts and those seeking versatility in their premium SUV experience. Here are five key highlights of the new Jeep Meridian 4X4 variant:

1 4x4 reintroduced in Limited (O)

Jeep India has brought back the 4X4 feature to the Meridian SUV's Limited (O) variants due to high customer demand. Previously, the 4X4 drivetrain was only available on the top-spec Overland variant. Now the buyers will be able to experience enhanced off-road capability at a more accessible price point of 36.79 lakh (ex-showroom), which is 1.70 lakh less than the Overland variant. With this, the Limited (O) variant is now the only model in the Meridian lineup that offers both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations.

2 Design

In terms of design the Jeep Meridian gets a big muscular look along with its traditional Jeep style grille at the front. It gets black treatment underneath the LED headlights while on the lower half of the front fascia a chrome strip is added. At the rear, the LED tail lights feature satin chrome accents along with a horizontal bar. Meanwhile, the side profile of the updated Meridian features trapezoidal wheel arches.

3 Engine

Under the hood, the Meridian 4X4 variant houses a 2.0-litre diesel engine which delivers 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Jeep offers this variant with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic transmission. In contrast, the Overland variant's 4X4 system is exclusively paired with the automatic gearbox giving Limited (O) buyers more control over their driving experience.

4 New accesesories

To enhance the Meridian's appeal, Jeep has introduced a new accessories pack available across all variants. This package includes a stylish hood decal, side body decal, eyeliner accents and programmable ambient lighting. These aesthetic upgrades allow customers to personalise their SUV for a more distinctive look though pricing for these accessories is yet to be announced.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Tucson (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Tucson
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 29.02 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
Engine Icon1995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 67.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 18.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon556 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
5 Pricing and rivals

The Jeep Meridian is competitively priced starting at 25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and reaching 38.49 lakh for the top-spec trim. With the new Limited (O) 4X4 variant priced at 36.79 lakh, the manufacturer aims to attract customers looking for a premium SUV which can seat 7 people and still have off-road capability. The Meridian competes with formidable rivals like the MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner, offering a strong blend of performance and luxury.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2025, 09:09 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.