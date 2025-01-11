Jeep introduces 4x4 in Meridian Limited (O) trim. Here's 5 things to know about the SUV

Jeep India has expanded its Meridian lineup with the reintroduction of the 4X4 feature in the Limited (O) variant. This strategic move caters to off-road enthusiasts and those seeking versatility in their premium SUV experience. Here are five key highlights of the new Jeep Meridian 4X4 variant:

1 4x4 reintroduced in Limited (O) Jeep India has brought back the 4X4 feature to the Meridian SUV's Limited (O) variants due to high customer demand. Previously, the 4X4 drivetrain was only available on the top-spec Overland variant. Now the buyers will be able to experience enhanced off-road capability at a more accessible price point of ₹36.79 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹1.70 lakh less than the Overland variant. With this, the Limited (O) variant is now the only model in the Meridian lineup that offers both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations.

2 Design In terms of design the Jeep Meridian gets a big muscular look along with its traditional Jeep style grille at the front. It gets black treatment underneath the LED headlights while on the lower half of the front fascia a chrome strip is added. At the rear, the LED tail lights feature satin chrome accents along with a horizontal bar. Meanwhile, the side profile of the updated Meridian features trapezoidal wheel arches.

3 Engine Under the hood, the Meridian 4X4 variant houses a 2.0-litre diesel engine which delivers 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Jeep offers this variant with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic transmission. In contrast, the Overland variant's 4X4 system is exclusively paired with the automatic gearbox giving Limited (O) buyers more control over their driving experience.

4 New accesesories To enhance the Meridian's appeal, Jeep has introduced a new accessories pack available across all variants. This package includes a stylish hood decal, side body decal, eyeliner accents and programmable ambient lighting. These aesthetic upgrades allow customers to personalise their SUV for a more distinctive look though pricing for these accessories is yet to be announced.

5 Pricing and rivals The Jeep Meridian is competitively priced starting at ₹25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and reaching ₹38.49 lakh for the top-spec trim. With the new Limited (O) 4X4 variant priced at ₹36.79 lakh, the manufacturer aims to attract customers looking for a premium SUV which can seat 7 people and still have off-road capability. The Meridian competes with formidable rivals like the MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner, offering a strong blend of performance and luxury.

