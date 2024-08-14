2024 Jawa 42 gets much-needed upgrades including a price cut. Check what they are

Jawa Motorcycles has launched the 2024 Jawa 42 bringing much-needed changes to the retro-styled motorcycle

The new Jawa 42 now gets a comprehensively updated 294.7 cc engine that has seen improvements for lower NVH levels and improved cooling

The exhaust system has been upgraded to a free-flow unit for smoother performance 

The liquid-cooled engine continues to make identical power at 27 bhp and 26.84 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox 

The new Jawa 42 now gets gear-based mapping. The first three gears are tuned for low-end power, while the 4-6 gears offer better top-end power delivery

The suspension has been updated with improved damping that allows for better ride comfort and a high ground clearance 

Jawa has also introduced 6 new colour options on the new 42, which takes the total colourways available to 14 options

There are no design changes to the 2024 Jawa 42 and the bike carries over the same aesthetics from the older version

The new Jawa 42 is priced from 1.73 lakh, which makes it 17,000 cheaper than the predecessor. Prices top out at RS 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
