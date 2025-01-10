2025 Tata Nexon starts at 7.99 lakh. Gets three new variants and updated features

Tata Motors has announced the 2025 Nexon over its social media handles at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updates of the 2025 Tata Nexon include a new colour, new variants as well as modern features. The newly introduced colour of the SUV is named Grassland Beige and there are new Pure+, a new Creative+ and a new Creative+ PS variants being offered.

Tata also revealed information about the SUV's new features in the post. These features include a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ventilated leatherette seats, a new 10.25-inch infotainment display, 9 JBL speakers with a subwoofer and 7-speed DCA with e-Shifter and paddle shifters.

Introducing Nexon 2025, with More Style, More Safety and More Tech! ✨



✅ More Style– Now in 7 stunning colors!​

✅ More Safety– 5-star GNCAP & BNCAP Rated Safety​

✅ More Tech– 26.03 cm Touchscreen Infotainment by HARMAN



2025 Tata Nexon: Engine

The engine options on offer remain the same as before, there is a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel. The 1,200 cc petrol unit produces 86.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque from 1,750-4,000 rpm. This engine is also offered in a CNG powertrain option, In CNG mode it produces 72.5 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque from 2,000-3,000 rpm. The 1,500 cc on the other hand makes 83.3 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 2,750 rpm.

2025 Tata Nexon: Specifications

The Tata Nexon is also identical in terms of its dimensions and other specifications. The compact SUV is 3995 mm in length, 1804 mm in width and 1620 mm in height. The wheelbase of the Nexon measures 2498 mm and the ground clearance of the car measures in at 208 mm. The boot space of the vehicle measures 382 litres and with the space-saving dual CNG cylinders, it still holds up to 321 litres in the boot.

The fuel tank capacity for both engines is the same at 44 litres. The Nexon gets only 16-inch wheels across its variant lineup. However, on the lower variants these are offered as plain steel wheels whereas on the higher trims, the car gets diamond-cut alloy wheels.

