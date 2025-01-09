2025 Tata Tiago launched at 5 lakh with new features and variants. Check details

The 2025 Tata Tiago has just been launched in India and the starting prices have been revealed. The Indian auto giant shared an image of the upcoming hatchback across their social media channels and it reveals a few details about the car’s exterior. The 2025 Tiago is expected to be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo to be held in January. The social media post further states that the 2025 Tata Tiago ICE will be starting from ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the electric model will be priced from ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The image that has been shared showcases the 2025 Tata Tiago’s silhouette, which largely remains the same as the outgoing model. The design for alloys has been carried over and the shark fin antenna on the roof has been retained.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Tiago 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 315 km 315 km ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago NRG 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.92 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The front end of the teased 2025 Tiago is where we expect to see most of the changes. To this end, the image shows what looks to be an updated front fascia design with an altered front grille. The LED headlamps and front bumpers have also been updated. Tata Motors has said that it will bring new colour options with the 2025 Tiago.

2025 Tata Tiago: Features and specifications:

The Tata Tiago is going to bring bigger updates on the feature front. The car’s interior will be treated with new colour schemes and is going to be fitted with new Melange fabric upholstery as standard. The driver will receive a height-adjustable seat and the cabin will feature auto climate control. The Tiago will come standard with a fully digital instrument cluster as well as Tata’s smart steering wheel with illumination. It is going to bring three options for the infotainment with a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen for the high-end variants. This will feature fully wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to Tata Harrier EV: 2025 may be the year of EVs in India

In terms of safety, the updated Tata Tiago will bring dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and an electronic stability control system. The car is further going to feature auto LED headlamps, cruise control, hill hold control, TPMS, and a rear parking camera.

The 2025 Tata Tiago is not expected to bring any mechanical changes and will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron engine that drives the current model. This naturally aspirated unit can be paired with a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT and makes 84 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The CNG variants make a reduced power output of 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque.

2025 Tata Tiago: Pricing and launch:

The 2025 Tata Tiago has been priced fairly close to the current model. As per the available details, the ICE-powered variants will start from ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the electric model will be listed from ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). These are the same prices at which the current models are listed. The Tiago iCNG is going to start from ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago is additionally getting an all-new XZ+ variant that brings

Tata Motors is expected to unveil the 2025 Tiago this month at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It is the smallest offering from the carmaker and will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Alto, the Renault Kwid, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: