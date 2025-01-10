Honda Elevate Black Edition, Signature Black Edition launched. Check what is new

Honda Cars has launched the Elevate SUV with new Black Edition variants in India on Friday (January 10). Wrapped in all-black theme and updated with few changes, the Elevate Black Edition SUV will come at a starting price of ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Black Edition variants are based on the top-end ZX trim of the Elevate SUV. The price of the Signature Black Edition goes up to ₹16.93 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive variant of the SUV.

The Honda Elevate SUV is the first among the cars sold in India by the Japanese auto giant to get a Black Edition. Honda also sells models like the Amaze, City and City Hybrid. The Elevate SUV, launched in September 2023, is the only SUV in Honda's India portfolio. It competes in the compact SUV segment and rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others. Some of its rivals also offer Black or Dark Edition versions too which include the Creta Knight Edition, Maruti Grand Vitara Black Series and MG Astor Blackstorm SUVs.

Honda Elevate Black Edition: Exterior, interior design changes

The Honda Elevate Black Edition and Signature Black Edition come with cosmetic updates that set it apart from the standard variants. The most noticeable change is the new all-black exterior colour scheme. The Elevate also comes with design updates like black alloy wheels and nuts, chrome ascents on the upper grille and silver finish on the front and rear skid plates, door and roof rails. Both the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition get emblems at the rear or on the front fender.

The interior of the new variants also get a new all-black theme. The carmaker is offering black leatherette seats with black stitching, black door pads and armrests wrapped in PVC, all-black dashboard to complement its Black Edition badging. The Signature Black Edition also gets rhythmic seven colour ambient lighting.

Honda Elevate Black Edition: Features

In terms of features, the Elevate Black Edition will not get anything extra other than what are already offered. It will continue to feature the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, the 7-inch semi-digital driver display, wireless charger, sunroof among others. Safety features will include ADAS pack along with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Hill Hold Assist and more.

Honda Elevate Black Edition: Engine, transmission

Nothing has changed under the hood of the Honda Elevate Black Edition. The SUV will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a six speed manual gearbox or a CVT. Both the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition will get manual and CVT transmission variants. The engine is capable of churning out 120 bhp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque.

Honda Elevate Black Edition: Price

The Honda Elevate Black Edition manual variant is priced at ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom) while the CVT variant costs ₹16.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The Signature Black Edition is about ₹20,000 more expensive than the Black Edition in both manual and CVT versions.

