HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Cars India Announces Benefits Up To 1.22 Lakh On City, Elevate And Amaze Models

Honda Cars India announces benefits up to 1.22 lakh on City, Elevate and Amaze models

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2025, 17:38 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • Under the ‘Great India Fest,’ Honda Cars India provides discounts up to 1.22 lakh on its models.

Honda Cars India
Honda Cars India is offering benefits in August on the City, Elevate and the Amaze, along with the City eHEV.
Honda Cars India
Honda Cars India is offering benefits in August on the City, Elevate and the Amaze, along with the City eHEV.
View Personalised Offers on
Honda City arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Honda Cars India has rolled out attractive festive deals under its "Great India Fest," offering benefits of up to 1.22 lakh on several of its key models, including the Amaze, City, and Elevate. These promotional packages typically include loyalty bonuses, exchange offers, corporate benefits, guaranteed buyback schemes, and a complimentary extended warranty valid for seven years. On top of this, Honda is also providing a guaranteed 10,000 voucher for every customer who takes a test drive. Here’s a breakdown of the available offers during August for each model.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon

Please be aware that these discounts and offers are subject to stock levels, dealership participation, and other conditions set by Honda. Prospective buyers are encouraged to get in touch with their nearest Honda dealership for the most accurate and updated information regarding these deals.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12.38 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 20.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Verna (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Verna
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.07 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Virtus
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.56 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

August deals on Honda City and City e:HEV Hybrid

Buyers of the Honda City can take advantage of benefits going up to 1,07,300 across all variants. Meanwhile, the City e:HEV hybrid variant is available with total savings of 96,000. These deals are valid for the entire lineup of both models. In India, the Honda City faces competition from cars such as the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

August offers on Honda Elevate

Honda is extending discounts of up to 1.22 lakh on the Elevate, with the top-spec ZX variant receiving the highest benefits. The Elevate SUV, which is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, stands as one of the brand’s leading products in India. It rivals popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and MG Astor.

August discounts on New Amaze and Second-Gen Amaze

While the latest iteration of the Honda Amaze does not feature any direct cash discounts, it is being offered with corporate benefits and exclusive loyalty bonuses for existing Honda owners.

In contrast, the second-generation Amaze is available with benefits up to 77,200. It's important to note that these promotional offers do not apply to the recently introduced third-generation Amaze. Honda is also promoting EMI options that begin at 999 per lakh for this sub-4-metre sedan. The Amaze competes in the segment alongside the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2025, 17:38 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.