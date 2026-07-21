HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Five Second Hand Luxury Cars I Would Buy With A 30 Lakh Budget

Five second-hand luxury cars I would buy with a 30 lakh budget

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2026, 15:51 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • A 30 lakh budget unlocks several premium used luxury cars, from diesel sedans to premium SUVs, offering strong value and features.

Volvo S60
The new Volvo S60 seeks to carve out a space for itself in the luxury sedan segment. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Volvo S60
The new Volvo S60 seeks to carve out a space for itself in the luxury sedan segment. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
BMW 5 Series
EMI starting at just
₹99,200/ month
Check Eligibility

A 30 lakh used-car budget is enough to step into proper luxury territory, because several cars that originally sat in the 35 lakh to 61 lakh bracket ex-showroom now show up in the second-hand market for well under that figure. That opens the door to a mix of SUVs and sedans that still deliver strong engines, rich cabins and the brand cachet buyers usually chase in this segment. Here are a few good options I would've chosen if I were buying a luxury vehicle under this budget:

1) Audi Q5 35 TDI

The second-generation Q5 was launched in India at 53.25 lakh (ex-showroom), and the 35 TDI used a 2.0-litre diesel engine with 190 hp and 400 Nm, paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. It also came with five drive modes, LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, powered front seats, wireless charging on the higher trim and an adaptive suspension setup on the Technology variant. A well-kept 2018 example is now commonly seen in the used market around the high-20s, with one listing at 27.5 lakh and average used-price data around 25.43 lakh. That makes it a strong buy for someone wanting an SUV that still feels premium without overshooting the budget.

Also Read : 2027 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 unveiled with more power, fresh styling and enhanced luxury

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
BMW 5 Series
₹75.80 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹99,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volvo S60
₹45.90 Lakhs
View Details
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
₹64.90 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹84,900/ month
Check Eligibility
Mercedes-benz E-class[2021-2024] (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024]
₹63.60 Lakhs
View Details
Bmw 3 Series Lwb (HT Auto photo)
BMW 3 Series LWB
₹60.55 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹79,200/ month
Check Eligibility
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹80 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,04,700/ month
Check Eligibility

2) BMW X1 sDrive20i SportX

BMW launched the updated X1 in March 2020, with the sDrive20i SportX priced at 35.90 lakh ex-showroom. The petrol version used a 2.0-litre engine with 192 hp and 280 Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and front-wheel drive. Key equipment included a panoramic glass roof, an 8.8-inch central display, wireless charging, rear-view camera and parking sensors. At the same time, the SportX trim was positioned as the sporty-yet-practical entry point. Used-market data currently puts the X1 well within reach, with an average price around 24.24 lakh and many examples below 30 lakh, which is exactly why it fits this list so neatly.

3) Mercedes-Benz E200 Avantgarde

Mercedes launched the long-wheelbase E-Class in India at 56.7 lakh ex-showroom, with the E200 as the petrol entry point. The E200 used a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 184 hp and 300 Nm, mated to a nine-speed automatic. It brought big-car luxury features such as a panoramic roof, 12.3-inch media display, a 13-speaker Burmester audio system, 360-degree camera, auto parking, ambient lighting, rear-window blinds and 7 airbags. In the used market, this is one of the smartest chauffeur-style sedans to target, with current E200 listings around 23.73 lakh to 23.88 lakh and average used pricing near 23.6 lakh.

4) BMW 5-Series 530d M Sport

The 2017 BMW 5-Series launch brought the 530d M Sport to India at 61.30 lakh ex-showroom. Its headline attraction was the 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine with 265 hp and 620 Nm, paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic. BMW also loaded it with features such as Gesture Control, adaptive LED headlamps, four-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch iDrive touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, remote parking via BMW Display Key, Nappa leather, a head-up display, and rear entertainment screens. This is the driver’s choice in the list, and depreciation has brought it into budget territory, with current used-price data showing an average around 29.5 lakh and 2018 examples listed from about 24.1 lakh to 29.9 lakh.

Also Read : Volvo EX90 confirmed for India, launch timeline yet to be announced

5) Volvo S60 T4 Inscription

Volvo launched the new S60 in India at 45.9 lakh ex-showroom, and the T4 Inscription used a 2.0-litre petrol engine with 190 hp and 300 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic. The feature list was strong for the class, with a 9.0-inch portrait touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four-zone climate control, wireless charging, Harman Kardon audio, a panoramic sunroof and 18-inch diamond-cut alloys. Volvo also leaned heavily on safety and refinement, with the SPA platform and a minimalist cabin layout adding to its appeal. Used examples are now comfortably in budget, with one 2022 listing at 29.75 lakh and broader used-market data showing averages far below that. For buyers who want a newer-feeling luxury sedan with a safety-first badge, it is a very convincing pick.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2026, 15:51 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.