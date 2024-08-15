HT Auto
Electric Cars Under 50 Lakhs With The Highest Range In India

Electric cars under 50 lakhs with the highest range in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Aug 2024, 19:52 PM
Electric cars under 50 lakhs offering the longest ranges have been compiled in the listicle below.
Electric vehicles in India are getting better by the day. With more range and affordable pricing the newer models are surpassing expectations.
Electric vehicles in India are getting better by the day. With more range and affordable pricing the newer models are surpassing expectations.

With the electric push from the Indian government, various manufacturers have introduced multiple products into the segment. Some of the newer models are offering excellent value for money considering what they bring to the table. The list below is in increasing order of the claimed range by the manufacturer or ARAI.

MG ZS EV

Price: 19 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

Range: 461 km (ARAI)

Highlights: The MG ZS EV is a crossover SUV. With a petrol variant called the Astor, the SUV uses quality materials inside the cabin and has an AI assistant inside.

BYD Atto 3

Price: 34 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

Range: 521 km (ARAI)

Highlights: The Atto 3 runs on BYD's proprietary ‘Blade battery’ technology which boasts superb safety in case of punctures, containing the explosions. The Atto 3 also gets a rotatable infotainment display that can switch from portrait to landscape mode at the press of a button.

Also Read : BYD Atto 3 gets new variants in India. What's new?

Tata Curvv EV

Price: 17.4 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

Range: 585 km (ARAI)

Highlights: The recently launched Curvv EV is the only vehicle claiming to offer over 580 km of range in this price range. The Currv EV has a unique coupe-SUV shape giving it superior road presence.

Also watch: Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Price: 45 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

Range: 631 km (ARAI)

Highlights: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a polarising design language. Cyberpunk-ish styling combined with the practicality of vehicle-to-load technology, the Ioniq 5 offers the best of both worlds.

BYD Seal

Price: 41 lakh onwards (ex-showroom)

Range: 650km (WLTP)

Highlights: The BYD Seal gets a beautiful panoramic sunroof. It is also the first model to feature cell-to-body technology which integrates BYD's blade battery into the cars body seamlessly.

All prices mentioned above are for the basic models. However, manufacturers may offer the maximum range of models which cost more than the pricing mentioned. The prices mentioned above may differ from state to state, to confirm pricing for a desired model, pay a visit to your nearest manufacturer dealerships.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2024, 19:52 PM IST
