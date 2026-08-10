BMW X1 LWB bookings open in India ahead of August 21 launch

German automaker BMW has opened bookings for its X1 Long Wheelbase (LWB), which is set to launch later this month on August 21. The entry-level SUV from the stables of the German automaker is getting an extended wheelbase version. This comes on the back of BMW teasing the SUV online.

BMW has opened bookings for the X1 LWB ahead of its August 21 launch in India. Locally produced in Chennai, it will offer increased space, technology and petrol power

BMW X1 LWB: Highlights

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase is the petrol-powered counterpart of the electric SUV, the iX1 LWB. The automaker has confirmed that the X1 LWB will be locally produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai. Additionally, the SUV, upon its launch, will be BMW’s most affordable long-wheelbase SUV being sold in the country.

The dimensions of the BMW X1 LWB are expected to be identical to the iX1 LWB, which measures 4,616 mm in length, 1,845 mm in width and 1,627 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. The SUV is further expected to boast 18-inch alloy wheels and a boot space of more than 500 litres, while the exterior is expected to be equipped with a kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, flush door handles, a panoramic glass roof, LED tail lamps, a rear spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

Also Read : BMW X1 Long Wheelbase teased, India launch on August 21

The company highlights that the new BMW X1 LWB emphasises more space, comfort and technology while retaining BMW’s driving dynamics. With its extended dimensions, the model offers improved rear-seat space and a more spacious cabin.

BMW X1 LWB: Expected Engine

The entry-level SUV from BMW is expected to be powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged engine, which produces approximately 204 hp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The company can add a diesel powertrain at a later stage, but it is expected to boast a petrol powertrain for now.

BMW X1 LWB: Features

The expected feature list of the BMW X1 LWB includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument display coupled with a 10.7-inch curved touchscreen running BMW Operating System 9, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, integrated navigation, voice assistant functionality, Connected Drive services and OTA software updates, among others.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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