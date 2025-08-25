Renault India charts India revival with Triber, Kiger updates and new SUVs ahead

For Renault , India has always been a market of highs and lows. The Duster once created a new SUV segment, while the Kwid became a byword for affordable style. Yet, as competition intensified and diesel disappeared from its portfolio, Renault found itself slipping into the shadows.

Renault is pushing a fresh India strategy with the updated Kiger, Triber and upcoming B+ and C-segment SUVs. Full plant ownership, a new design studio and Group India structure mark intent, while hybrids, flex fuels and EVs form its future roadmap.

Now, with back-to-back product actions, the company is signaling a fresh intent. Five weeks after unveiling the refreshed Triber, Renault has rolled out an updated Kiger. And more is on the way, a B+ SUV and a C-segment SUV, both designed to lift the brand beyond its current budget-friendly positioning.

“We are not stopping with four cars," says Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & MD, Renault India. “Since long, we were only playing in sub-compact and compact SUVs. Now we are going into the C-segment as well."

The Renault playbook, revisited

Ever since the Kwid broke new ground in 2015, Renault has leaned heavily on the formula of affordable, feature-packed cars. The Triber, with its flexible seating, and the Kiger, with its youthful styling, built on this DNA. But as Mamillapalle points out, the strategy now is not just about holding ground in the entry space but moving up the ladder.

The B+ SUV, which many speculate could be the next-generation Duster, is expected to take on one of the most hotly contested categories in India. The C-segment SUV, meanwhile, will give Renault an entry into a territory long dominated by Hyundai and Kia. “Our DNA is our DNA. Affordable, practical, feature-loaded. We will never dilute that," insists Mamillapalle, suggesting that Renault will try to carry its value-first appeal into higher segments.

The company is also widening powertrain options. The Triber now offers CNG, already accounting for about 9 per cent of sales in its limited rollout. The Kiger continues to be offered with naturally aspirated petrol, turbo petrol and CVT automatic, with 60 per cent of buyers still choosing the naturally aspirated version.

India’s role in Renault’s global map

What makes this product push more significant is the structural reset Renault has undertaken this year. For much of its India innings, the French automaker operated in the shadow of Nissan, sharing a factory and resources in Chennai. That equation has now shifted decisively.

Earlier this year, Renault took 100 per cent ownership of the Chennai plant, a facility capable of building 4 lakh units annually but currently running at only 50 per cent capacity. This independence gives Renault far greater control over production planning and exports, without being constrained by alliance priorities.

The company has also set up Renault Group India, a new entity that integrates manufacturing, R&D, design and commercial operations. For the first time, India will function as a consolidated arm of the global Renault organisation rather than a semi-detached alliance operation. Stephen Douglas has been named CEO of Renault Group India, signalling the seriousness of the move.

Design, too, is getting new emphasis. The Mumbai design studio, inaugurated this year, is Renault’s largest outside France. Its mandate is clear: design for India, in India. Combined with a bold branding statement, a 30x30 ft Renault artwork at Delhi airport, it is Renualt's way of telling both consumers and competitors that Renault intends to be more visible, not just survive on the fringes.

For Venkatram Mamillapalle the message is clear, “We are here to grow, not just survive.” (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)

Whether these steps can translate into volumes remains to be seen. Full plant ownership offers autonomy, but the fact that half the capacity lies idle underscores the scale challenge ahead. A new corporate structure and design studio show long-term intent, but success will hinge on whether Renault can execute quickly in a brutally competitive market.

The EV and hybrid pathway

As with every automaker, Renault’s product strategy in India cannot be divorced from the global shift to cleaner mobility. But unlike some rivals who are rushing into EV announcements, Mamillapalle is more measured in his assessment.

Flex-fuel technology is one area where Renault has a head start. In Brazil, the Kwid already runs on ethanol blends, and Mamillapalle insists this is “plug and play" for India. The government’s E20 mandate, 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol from 2025, is effectively a precursor to flex fuel. Yet the unanswered question is whether India has the supply chain and infrastructure to sustain it. Producing enough ethanol, managing distribution, and ensuring compatibility across legacy vehicles will all be challenges.

Hybrids, meanwhile, are being positioned as the logical substitute for diesel, which is rapidly losing favour in cities. The technology offers fuel efficiency gains without being entirely dependent on charging networks. For Renault, hybrids are a cost-effective bridge until EV adoption becomes more widespread.

EVs themselves remain the most complex piece of the puzzle. While Renault has the capability, with EVs and hybrids already part of its European lineup, Mamillapalle is pragmatic about India’s readiness. Charging density, power reliability and the cost of batteries are decisive bottlenecks. CAFÉ Stage 3 norms from 2027 will force every automaker, Renault included, to add EVs to their portfolio. But mass adoption will take time, particularly in a country where policy ambition often runs ahead of ground reality.

By 2032, Mamillapalle forecasts a 40:60 split between hybrids/EVs and conventional fuels, with ethanol blends like E45 also becoming mainstream. Cleaner mobility, in his view, will happen, but it will be evolutionary, not revolutionary.

GST: A policy double-edged sword

The more immediate challenge is taxation. The Centre’s decision to announce cess and GST cuts well in advance of their September 3 implementation has, according to Mamillapalle, led to a wait-and-watch sentiment in the market.

“People are waiting because they expect prices to drop. If the government had announced it just three or four days before, both customers and OEMs would have benefitted more," he said. The risk is that retail activity could slow to a crawl in early September — ironically, just as the festive season begins.

Still, he sees an upside. In a flat market of 4.3 million passenger vehicles annually, even a fractional lift matters. “At this base, even 2 per cent growth is good. With GST, it could go up to 2.4 per cent," he pointed out. For Renault, with capacity headroom at its Chennai plant, any increase in demand can be readily accommodated.

The road ahead

Renault’s India reset is still in its early days. The Kwid and Triber gave the brand a foothold, but the next act will be judged on whether it can successfully climb into higher segments while staying true to its value-for-money DNA.

New SUVs will be the litmus test. Policy stability and infrastructure readiness will determine how quickly Renault can embrace hybrids and EVs. And structural changes, from plant ownership to a dedicated corporate arm and design studio, will show whether India is being prepared as a true global hub or remains a market of tentative promises. For now, Mamillapalle is unequivocal: “We are here to grow, not just survive."

