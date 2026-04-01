Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to foster off-road racing growth in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a new development in its motorsport plan for India, with a sharper focus on off-road racing. The company said this is being done in view of its longer-term goal of supporting emerging motorsport formats while also matching Honda’s wider global strength in rally, motocross and endurance racing.

HMSI believes off-road racing is gaining traction in India because it offers strong entertainment value and is easier for a wider audience to access. The company believes that interest in motorsport is now moving more toward rally, supercross and dirt-based formats, and it wants its racing programme to reflect that change.

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As part of this shift, HMSI will expand its presence in off-road categories while gradually reducing its involvement in circuit racing activities. The company said this transition is designed to create more opportunities for rider participation in formats that are seeing momentum both in India and abroad.

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A long racing journey

HMSI has been part of India’s racing scene for nearly two decades. It launched the Honda One Make Race back in 2008 and has since been a regular presence in competitions like the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC).

The company has also invested in rider training, including programmes that use machines such as the NSF250R Moto3-spec bike. These efforts have helped create a pathway for riders aiming to move up the racing ladder.

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Backing riders beyond India

Support has not been limited to domestic racing. HMSI has sent Indian riders to international platforms such as the Honda Asia Dream Cup, Thailand Talent Cup and the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). With its new off-road focus, the company now wants to create more entry points for riders in formats such as motocross and rally that are expanding quickly.

What this means for bikes

This shift in motorsport strategy could also influence future products. HMSI is studying the possibility of expanding its line-up with more adventure and off-road-capable motorcycles. Interest in all-terrain riding has been rising steadily, and the company appears to be preparing for that demand.

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